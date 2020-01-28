According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Yarn market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.80% during the forecast period. The demand for yarn is projected to grow due to shorter product life cycle and changing dynamics of fashion industry.



By Source (Animal, Chemical, Plant, Others); By Material (Natural Fiber, Synthetic Fiber); By Type (Regular Yarn Special Yarn); By Application (Apparel, Home Textile, Industrial, Others); By Region; End-use Landscape; Vendor Landscape and Competitor Analysis



Key Market Insights

Animal segment held the largest share and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2026

Synthetic fiber segment held the largest market share and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2026

Changing fashion trends is expected to propel the market growth for yarn during the forecast period

Yarn market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2019 and 2026

Rise in disposable income and cheap labour cost is expected to drive the market in the Asia Pacific region.

Growing hospitality sector, coupled with technological advancements in the sophisticated production process, are some of the key factors which are projected to foster market growth during the coming years

Major players in the yarn market include Huntingdon Yarn Mill, Inc, Stoll America Knitting Machinery, Family Yarns Inc, Parkdale Mills Inc, Vardhman Textiles Ltd., Weiqiao Textile Company Ltd, Huvis Corporation, Grasim Industries Ltd, Texpro SpA, Varvaressos S.A and Indorama Ventures among others.



Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2026)

Animal

Chemical

Plant

Others

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2026)

Natural Fiber

Synthetic Fiber

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2026)

Regular Yarn

Special Yarn

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2026)

Apparel

Home Textile

Industrial

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2026)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Egypt

Rest of MEA



Please note: We would be happy to accommodate any further customization requests, if required. We understand the criticality of good quality information and are committed to servicing your information needs ethically and with high quality to ensure we have lasting client relationship.

