Global Yarn Market to grow at a CAGR of 3.80% from 2019 to 2026: Global Market Estimates Research & Consultants
According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Yarn market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.80% during the forecast period. The demand for yarn is projected to grow due to shorter product life cycle and changing dynamics of fashion industry.
By Source (Animal, Chemical, Plant, Others); By Material (Natural Fiber, Synthetic Fiber); By Type (Regular Yarn Special Yarn); By Application (Apparel, Home Textile, Industrial, Others); By Region; End-use Landscape; Vendor Landscape and Competitor Analysis
Key Market Insights
- Animal segment held the largest share and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2026
- Synthetic fiber segment held the largest market share and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2026
- Changing fashion trends is expected to propel the market growth for yarn during the forecast period
- Yarn market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2019 and 2026
- Rise in disposable income and cheap labour cost is expected to drive the market in the Asia Pacific region.
- Growing hospitality sector, coupled with technological advancements in the sophisticated production process, are some of the key factors which are projected to foster market growth during the coming years
- Major players in the yarn market include Huntingdon Yarn Mill, Inc, Stoll America Knitting Machinery, Family Yarns Inc, Parkdale Mills Inc, Vardhman Textiles Ltd., Weiqiao Textile Company Ltd, Huvis Corporation, Grasim Industries Ltd, Texpro SpA, Varvaressos S.A and Indorama Ventures among others.
Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2026)
- Animal
- Chemical
- Plant
- Others
Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2026)
- Natural Fiber
- Synthetic Fiber
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2026)
- Regular Yarn
- Special Yarn
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2026)
- Apparel
- Home Textile
- Industrial
- Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2026)
North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of APAC
Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Chile
- Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Rest of MEA
