The Azadirachtin Market project the value and sales volume of Azadirachtin submarkets, with respect to key regions.

The Global report "Azadirachtin Market: Global Research Report (2020-2022)" provides different industry intelligence on various segments of Agrochemicals, based on types of formulation, crop types, pest and regions. Azadirachtin market size and forecast has been provided in terms of both value and volume in this report.

Azadirachtin Market Research Methodology

In our market size and forecast determination efforts, an extensive secondary research was initially completed to gain a good perspective of the market in each region. Extensive primary research was also carried out by interviewing the key executives from the industry.

Global Azadirachtin Market, By Formulation

Emulsifiable Concentrate (EC)

Wettable Powder (WP)

Liquid (LI)

Suspension Concentrate (SC)

Granules (GR)

Others

Global Azadirachtin Market, By Crop Type

Cereals and Grains

Fruits and Vegetables

Others

Global Azadirachtin Market, By Pest

Mycosphaerella

Aphids and Myzus

Aphids

Aphids and Bemisia and Frankliniella and Ostrinia

Chilo

Others

Key Findings from the Azadirachtin Market Report:

Azadirachtin, an insecticide is used for controlling various pests such as Plasmopara, Alternaria and Phytophthora, Venturia among others.

USA, Ecuador, Spain, India, Kenya are the leading country markets among others.

Emulsifiable Concentrate (EC) and Wettable Powder (WP) were the leading formulations in 2015.

agrochemicals expert team estimated global Azadirachtin market to be more than USD 3.88 million.

Azadirachtin Market Regions:

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

South-Korea

Japan

Others

