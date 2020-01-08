The research report on Global Medical Transcription Market insights, rising growth, business growth factors, application, future guide, characterization, opportunities, future guide, openings, innovation, and in-depth market players along with their revenues.

Global Medical transcription is a method that is used to deal with the process of converting voice-recorded reports or in transcription. These are dictated by the physicians or a healthcare professional, in the form of a text. These provide the base for the electronic medical records. The global medical transcription services market is market is driven by factors such as the increase in medical adoption of recording systems and medical documentation.

The report mainly studies the size, recent trends and development status of the Medical Transcription market, as well as investment opportunities, government policy, market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities), supply chain and competitive landscape. Technological innovation and advancement will further optimize the performance of the product, making it more widely used in downstream applications. Moreover, Porter's Five Forces Analysis (potential entrants, suppliers, substitutes, buyers, industry competitors) provides crucial information for knowing the Medical Transcription market.

Major players in the global Medical Transcription market include:

Drchrono

Scribeconnect

ScribeAmerica

PhysAssist

EMSS

Elite Medical Scribes

Scribe Solutions

DocuTAP

Practice Fusion

EMScribe Systems

ProScribe

Entrada

In addition, several government initiatives are also driving the demand for the global medical transcription services market. In addition, the implementation of EHRs, information infrastructure, and several technological innovations are likely to boost the demand for the global medical transcription services market. Moreover, the use of electronic technology which is used in the reduction of turnaround time is also one of the major factors which is boosting the demand for the market. In addition, this has lowered the costs and has led to an increase in productivity and improved patient care while ensuring the safety of the patient.

On the basis of types, the Medical Transcription market is primarily split into:

Dictation of patient letters

Medical referral letters

Medical Reports

Summaries of medical assessment

On the basis of applications, the market covers:

Hospital

Clinic

Others

Moreover, it also helps in maintaining treatment records of the patients and treatment plans. Moreover, the increased awareness among hospitals and enterprises has led to boost in medical transcription services market. However, the high costs of medical transcription is one of the major factor which hinders the growth for the market.

The global medical transcription services market is segmented into several factors such like type, application, and geography. On the basis of type the market is segmented into History and Physical Report (HandP), Discharge Summary (DS), Operative Note or Report (OP), Consultation Report (CONSULTS) and other. On the basis of application the market is segmented into outsourcing, offshoring and both. On the basis of geography, the market is further fragmented in to Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and MEA.

Table of Contents

1 Medical Transcription Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Medical Transcription

1.2 Medical Transcription Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Medical Transcription Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (2014-2026)

1.2.2 The Market Profile of Dictation of patient letters

1.2.3 The Market Profile of Medical referral letters

1.2.4 The Market Profile of Medical Reports

1.2.5 The Market Profile of Summaries of medical assessment

1.3 Global Medical Transcription Segment by Application

1.3.1 Medical Transcription Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2014-2026)

1.3.2 The Market Profile of Hospital

1.3.3 The Market Profile of Clinic

1.3.4 The Market Profile of Others

1.4 Global Medical Transcription Market by Region (2014-2026)

1.4.1 Global Medical Transcription Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2014-2026)

1.4.2 United States Medical Transcription Market Status and Prospect (2014-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Medical Transcription Market Status and Prospect (2014-2026)

1.4.3.1 Germany Medical Transcription Market Status and Prospect (2014-2026)

1.4.3.2 UK Medical Transcription Market Status and Prospect (2014-2026)

1.4.3.3 France Medical Transcription Market Status and Prospect (2014-2026)

1.4.3.4 Italy Medical Transcription Market Status and Prospect (2014-2026)

1.4.3.5 Spain Medical Transcription Market Status and Prospect (2014-2026)

1.4.3.6 Russia Medical Transcription Market Status and Prospect (2014-2026)

1.4.3.7 Poland Medical Transcription Market Status and Prospect (2014-2026)

Continued...

