Global Off-highway Electric Vehicle Market By Equipment (Dump Truck, Dozer, Excavator, Motor Grader, Lhd, Loader, Lawn Mower, Sprayer, Tractor), Battery Type (Lithium- ion, Nickel Metal Hydride, Lead- Acid, Others), Battery Capacity (<50 Kwh, 50-200 Kwh, 200-500 Kwh, >500 Kwh), Propulsion Type (Battery Electric, Hybrid Electric), Power Output (<50 Hp, 50-150 Hp, 150-300 Hp, >300 Hp), Electric Trator Equipment (Lawn Mower, Sprayer, Tractor), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) - Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global Off-highway Electric Vehicle market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 24.98% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026.

An electric vehicle is a vehicle which is powered entirely or partially by electricity. They use one or more electric motors for propulsion purposes. They usually store energy in the battery. Different batteries such as lithium- ion, lead acid, and nickel metal hybrid are used in these electric vehicles. Some of the common off highway EV equipment are dump truck, Lhd, loafer, lawn mower, sprayer, and other. Off-road hybrid electric vehicles are armed with a diesel engine and a restorative energy storage system to improve fuel efficiency.

Companies Profiled in this report includes, Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd; Caterpillar; Komatsu America Corp; AB Volvo; Deere and Company; CNH Industrial; Sandvik AB; Liebherr Group; Epiroc Mining India Limited; Terex; DEUTZ AG; Atlas Copco UK Holdings Ltd; AGCO GmbH.; Zoomlion Heavy Industry ScienceandTechnology Co., Ltd.; KUBOTA Corporation; Rockwell Automation, Inc.; among others.

The report gives most significant details of the Global Off-highway Electric Vehicle Market with the help of a thorough and specialized analysis. Defined in a ground-up manner, the report presents an extensive overview of the market based on the factors that are anticipated to have a considerable and measurable impact on the market’s developmental situations over the forecast period.

Market Drivers:

They create less vibration and noise which will drive the market growth

Increasing awareness about the environmental benefits of EV will also accelerate the market growth

Low cost of upgrade is another factor boosting the growth of the market in the forecast period

The efficiency of off-highway electric vehicle also uplifts the demand of the market

Market Restraints:

High investment cost of EV will hamper the market growth

Unavailability of charging stations will also restrain the market

Segmentation: Global Off-highway Electric Vehicle Market

By Equipment : Dump Truck, Dozer, Excavator, Motor Grader, Lhd, Loader, Lawn Mower, Sprayer, Tractor

: Dump Truck, Dozer, Excavator, Motor Grader, Lhd, Loader, Lawn Mower, Sprayer, Tractor By Battery Type , Lithium- ion, Nickel Metal Hydride, Lead- Acid, Others

, Lithium- ion, Nickel Metal Hydride, Lead- Acid, Others By Battery Capacity : greater than 50 Kwh, 50200 Kwh, 200500 Kwh, >500 Kwh

: greater than 50 Kwh, 50200 Kwh, 200500 Kwh, >500 Kwh By Propulsion Type : Battery Electric, Hybrid Electric

: Battery Electric, Hybrid Electric By Power Output : greater than 50 Hp, 50150 Hp, 150300 Hp, >300 Hp

: greater than 50 Hp, 50150 Hp, 150300 Hp, >300 Hp By Electric Trator Equipment: Lawn Mower, Sprayer, Tractor

Global off-highway electric vehicle market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of off-highway electric vehicle market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, Sandvik AB announced the acquisition of Artisan Vehicle Systems. With high-powered, extremely reliable and field-proven battery electric powertrains, Artisan's underground mining loaders and trucks are designed. This acquisition will help the company to strengthen their position in the market and will help them to offer better solution and services to their customer

In September 2017, AGCO Fendt announced the launch of their all-electric tractor Fendt e100 Vario which has the ability to perform different function with the need of recharging, The high-capacity lithium-ion battery of the compact tractor has a 50kW output that lasts up to five hours and can either be charged with 400V and up to 22kW via a standard outdoor CEE socket or a direct-voltage supercharging option. This new tractor is very cost effective and also reduce carbon emissions

