Global Low-powered Electric Motorcycle and Scooter market 2020 report in-depth analysis of the segmentation which comprises product type, business strategies, development factors and forecast to 2024.

Global “Low-powered Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Market” 2020 report implement in-depth research of the industry with a focus on the current market trends future prospects.The low-powered electric motorcycle and scooter market analysis considers sales from electric scooters and electric motorcycles. Our study also finds the sales of low-powered electric motorcycle and scooter in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America.

The global Low-powered Electric Motorcycle and Scooter market is valued at 2,710.07 thousand units by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 6.24% during 2020-2023. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Low-powered Electric Motorcycle and Scooter market based on company, product type, end-user, and key regions.

In 2020, the electric scooters segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the launch of high-performance electric scooters will play a significant role in the electric scooters segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global low-powered electric motorcycle and scooter market report looks at factors such as declining cost of Li-ion batteries, continuous improvements in electric motorcycles and scooters, and government subsidies and incentives for electric vehicles. However, high upfront and maintenance complexities of electric two-wheelers, lack of adequate supporting infrastructure for electric vehicles, and demand for EV batteries with improved efficiency may hamper the growth of the low-powered electric motorcycle and scooter industry over the forecast period.

List of theTop Key Playersof Low-powered Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Market:

Electrotherm Ltd

Greaves Cotton Ltd

Hero Electric Vehicles Pvt Ltd

Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd

Niu Technologies

SONGUO MOTORS Co Ltd

TACITA Srl

Z Electric Vehicle Corp

Zero Motorcycles Inc

and Zhejiang Luyuan Electric Vehicle Co Ltd

The scope of the report covers all the major system technologies that are currently being implemented in the global Low-powered Electric Motorcycle and Scooter industry. Market values are based on the end-user (public and private) based on the manufacturing of Low-powered Electric Motorcycle and Scooter systems. Low-powered Electric Motorcycle and Scooter market manufacturers place orders when they receive work orders from Low-powered Electric Motorcycle and Scooter market operators such as commercial, military, and others. Therefore, market numbers are derived from the end-user perspective, considering their (Low-powered Electric Motorcycle and Scooter market operators) orders for the Low-powered Electric Motorcycle and Scooter market.

Emergence of all-electric off-road motorcycles

Off-road motorcycles or adventure motorcycles have started witnessing significant popularity in recent years. As a result, various prominent motorcycle manufacturers are increasingly focusing on the off-road segment and increasing their offerings by expanding their product portfolios. In addition, rising environmental awareness and governmental push for minimizing CO2 emissions are also likely to impact the electric off-road two-wheeler market segment positively during the forecast period. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

Market Dynamics:

Declining cost of Li-ion batteries The battery is one of the key contributors to the overall cost of an electric motorcycle or scooter. The cost of Li-ion batteries has been declining over the years owing to the increasing popularity of electric-powered passenger cars and buses. Manufacturers are increasingly preferring efficient and economic Li-ion batteries to enhance vehicle production efficiency. The adoption of low-cost or economic Li-ion batteries aids in the minimization of the overall production cost incurred in manufacturing low-powered electric motorcycles and scooters. Furthermore, with lowering prices of raw materials such as battery-grade lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide, the prices of Li-ion batteries are further likely to reduce

Global Low-powered Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Industry 2020 Market Research Report is spread across 135 pages and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

This Report lets you identify the opportunities in Low-powered Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Market by means of aregion:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle East and Africa

The Low-powered Electric Motorcycle and Scooter market has been created based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the growth prospects over the coming years and discussion of the key vendors.

Competitive Analysis:

With the presence of several major players, the global low-powered electric motorcycle and scooter market is fragmented. The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading low-powered electric motorcycle and scooter manufacturers, that include Electrotherm Ltd., Greaves Cotton Ltd., Hero Electric Vehicles Pvt. Ltd., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Niu Technologies, SONGUO MOTORS Co. Ltd., TACITA Srl, Z Electric Vehicle Corp., Zero Motorcycles Inc., and Zhejiang Luyuan Electric Vehicle Co. Ltd. Also, the low-powered electric motorcycle and scooter market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Following are Key Queries of Low-powered Electric Motorcycle and Scooter market:

Which geographical region would have more demand for Low-powered Electric Motorcycle and Scooter products/services?

What are the business strategies accepted by leading players in the Low-powered Electric Motorcycle and Scooter region-wise market?

Which country would see the precipitous rise in CAGR and annual Low-powered Electric Motorcycle and Scooter growth?

What is the ongoing and estimated Low-powered Electric Motorcycle and Scooter market size in the upcoming years?

What is the Low-powered Electric Motorcycle and Scooter market possibility for long-term investment?

What type of opportunity would the country provide for current and Low-powered Electric Motorcycle and Scooter market new players?

What are the risk and challenges involved in Low-powered Electric Motorcycle and Scooter suppliers?

What are the factors which would propel the demand for the Low-powered Electric Motorcycle and Scooter product in the coming years?

What is the impact study of numerous factors in the growth of the Global Low-powered Electric Motorcycle and Scooter market?

What are the latest trends in the regional Low-powered Electric Motorcycle and Scooter market and how prosperous they are?

The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Global Low-powered Electric Motorcycle and Scooter market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out. The Global Low-powered Electric Motorcycle and Scooter market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered. With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Low-powered Electric Motorcycle and Scooter market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2020

Market size and forecast

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Global Low-powered Electric Motorcycle and Scooter market by product

Comparison by product

Market opportunity by product

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Global Low-powered Electric Motorcycle and Scooter market by distribution channel

Comparison by distribution channel

Global Low-powered Electric Motorcycle and Scooter market by offline distribution channel

Global Low-powered Electric Motorcycle and Scooter market by online distribution channel

Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Global Low-powered Electric Motorcycle and Scooter market by end-user

Comparison by end-user

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Global licensed sports merchandise market by geography

Regional comparison

Licensed sports merchandise market in Americas

Licensed sports merchandise market in EMEA

Licensed sports merchandise market in APAC

Market opportunity

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 17: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

