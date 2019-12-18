Top Players in Connected Hotel Systems and Solutions Market are protel hotel software GmbH, Honeywell International Inc., OctoRate Hospitality Engineering, Siemens AG, Winhotel Solution SL., Johnson Controls, NEC Corporation, Springer-Miller Systems SMS

The rapid adoption of Software-as-a-service (SaaS) and Platform-as-a-service (SaaS) in hotel management is enabling growth in the global connected hotel systems and solutions market, says Fortune Business insights in a report, titled “Connected Hotel Systems and Solutions Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Deployment (Service and Solutions), By Hotel Type (Business Hotels, Resorts and Spas, Custom and Boutique Hotels, and Others), By Applications (Security, Communication Technology, Guest Service Management, and others) and Geography Forecast till 2026.” Adoption of artificial intelligence, internet of things IoT) and blockchain solutions in the connected hotel system will boost the growth of the global hotel management system software market.

“Honeywell to Launch New Connected Hotel Solutions”

Honeywell International Inc., an American multinational conglomerate company of connected buildings, announced the launch of a next-generation suite smart lighting, energy management, voice controls and secure cloud communication systems at HITEC, Houston, Texas. The launch of this new technology is expected to aid the hotel management system software industry owing to the safety and security systems, brand network options, property management, energy management and building automation embedded in the software. The attributing aforementioned factors are likely to accelerate industry growth.

Besides this, the efforts of key players to expand solutions in the hospitality industry will also benefit the hotel management system software market. For instance, in 2017,Dylog Italia Spa acquired Octorate, Italy-based provider of software solutions for connected hotels, with an aim to expand its solutions in the hospitality sector adding a tech solution enabled with cloud computing services to store customer information. This factor will, in turn, contribute considerably to the global market.

“Benefits of Connected Hotel Systems Will Fuel Demand for the Market”

Connected hotel systems and solutions offer benefits such as, analysis of customer profile and uninterrupted management of services such as, guest supervision, food manufacturing operations, communication and independent control systems, which assist in increasing overall process safety. These solutions also provide an excellent hospitality experience hence helping guests to select room types and room numbers over the smartphone. Advancements and development in cloud computing services, IoT, blockchain solutions and others are creating growth opportunities for the hotel management system software which will, in turn, boost the market.

For instance, in 2018, Edwardian Hotels launched a virtual host service based on AI technology and cloud computing platform called, “Edward” in the UK. The system is aimed to communicate with workers and guests while capturing the image of the users and thus replying for improving user service and experience. In addition, the rising adoption of (PaaS) platform-as-a-service and (SaaS) Software-as-a-service in the hotel connected hotel systems and increasing security workforce analytics is predicted to boost the market during the forecast period.

“Europe to Dominate the Global Market”

Geographically, the global connected hotel systems and solutions market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East andAfrica. Europe to dominate the global connected hotel systems and solutions market owing to the rising adoption of technological advancements, growing inclination towards cloud services and IoT, and excellent internet infrastructure. The requirement for better operational efficiency at a low cost is predicted to drive the connect hotel systems and solutions market in the region. For instance, in 2019 the Luxury-hotel chain, Dorchester Collection deployed an AI platform for its operational management solutions. This solution was implemented in 9 major hotel brands across 18 cities in Europe. The aforementioned factors are expected to aid market growth in Europe.

