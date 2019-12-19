Advance Market Analytics recently introduced Global E-commerce Logistics Market study with in-depth overview, describing about the Product / Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and status to 2025. E-commerce Logistics Market explores effective study on varied sections of Industry like opportunities, size, growth, technology, demand and trend of high leading players. It also provides market key statistics on the status of manufacturers, a valuable source of guidance, direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

E-commerce logistics is a big driver of change in logistics and physical distribution networks. Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest market share in this industry due to the increasing population in this region. This system provides cost reduction, on-time delivery, and improved efficiency. In this system, the market is majorly focused on inventory management for e-commerce companies. Larger demand is expected from tier II and tier III cities and air to surface movement.



Major Key Players in This Report Include,



DHL International GmbH (Germany), FedEx Corporation (United States), XPO Logistics (United States), United Parcel Service Inc. (United States), Clipper Logistics Plc. (United Kingdom), Gati Limited (India), Kenco Group Inc. (United States), Aramex International (United Arab Emirates), Deutsche Post AG (Germany), KUEHNE + NAGEL (Switzerland) and Scan Global Logistics (Denmark)



Market Drivers

Increase in Adoption of Doing B2C E-Commerce Business

Massive Growth in Internet Penetration

Increase In Cross Border E-Commerce Activities

Rising Number of E-Commerce Business in Developing Countries

Market Trend

Technological Advancements in E-Commerce Logistics

Restraints

Infrastructural Issues in Emerging Countries Can Hamper the Growth of This Market

Increasing Return Policy in C-Commerce Shopping Can Triggers the Expenses Incurred By the Companies in the Market

Opportunities

Strong Opportunity for Logistics Companies, Due To High Technology Advancement Such As Blockchain Technology. Which Revolutionizing E-Commerce Logistic By Providing Reliable Tracking Information to the Consumers

This research is categorized differently considering the various aspects of this market. It also evaluates the current situation and the future of the market by using the forecast horizon. The forecast is analyzed based on the volume and revenue of this market. The tools used for analyzing the Global E-commerce Logistics Market research report include SWOT analysis.



The titled segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Operation Area: Domestic, International

Service Type: Warehousing, - Mega Centers, - Hubs/ Delivery Centers, - Returns Processing Centers, Transportation, - Air/Express Delivery, - Freight/Rail, - Trucking/ Over Road, - Maritime, Others

The regional analysis of Global E-commerce Logistics Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2019-2025.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global E-commerce Logistics Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the E-commerce Logistics market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary - the basic information of the E-commerce Logistics Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the E-commerce Logistics

Chapter 4: Presenting the E-commerce Logistics Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the E-commerce Logistics market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



