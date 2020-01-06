Global PC/ABS report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of PC/ABS market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.

“PC/ABS Market” report includes detailed profiles of key players with regional analysis and focus on opportunities and challenges faced by PC/ABS industry. The market report clarifies market overview with definitions and classification, product types, applications and industry chain structure. The PC/ABS market report also delivers the production, revenue, price, and market share and growth rate of each type as following: Growth Rate by Applications, Global PC/ABS Capacity, Production (K Units), Global PC/ABS Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (%) Forecast.

This report studies the PC/ABS Resin market, PC/ABS Resin is a blend of PC and ABS providing unique combination of the high processability of ABS with the excellent mechanical properties, impact and heat resistance of PC. The PC/ABS Resin property balance is controlled by the ratio of PC and ABS in the blend, the polycarbonate molecular weight and the additive package. The ratio of polycarbonate and acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene affects mainly the heat resistance of the final product. PC/ABS Resin blends exhibit a synergic effect resulting in excellent impact resistance at low temperatures that is better than impact resistance of ABS or PC.

PC/ABS market is segmented based on product type, applications along with geographical fragmentation including the North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This PC/ABS report deals with major aspects including region-wise manufacture capacity, price, demand, supply chain, profit and loss, row material parameters and specifications, consumption, export and import details, growth rate from 2014 to 2018, and PC/ABS market structure.

PC/ABS Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Covestro

SABIC

Teijin

Trinseo

Mitsubishi

LOTTE Advanced Materials

Chi Mei

LG Chemical

FCFC

Daicel

RTP

PolyOne

Gardiner Compounds

Ever Plastic

KUMHO-SUNNY

Kingfa Science and Technology

Silver Age Sci and Tech

Juner

PRET Composites

Qingdao Gon Science and Technology

WOTE

Fu-day New Material Technology

Kitech

Fuheng New Material

Selon

DELLON

Kangxi Plastic Technology

Falaixin Plasifying

Polyrocks Chemical

Nanjing Lihan Chemical

Scope of PC/ABS Market Report:

In consumption market, USA, Europe and China are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2017, these regions occupied 77.86% of the global consumption volume in total.PC/ABS Resin mainly has two types, which include general grade and flame retardant grade. And each type has application industries relatively. With development of automotive industry, the PC/ABS Resin would develop rapidly. So, PC/ABS Resin has a huge market potential in the future. Manufacturers engaged in the industry are trying to produce good performance PC/ABS Resin through improving technology.The major raw materials for PC/ABS Resin are PC, ABS, and other auxiliary chemicals. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of PC/ABS Resin. The production cost of PC/ABS Resin is also an important factor which could impact the price of PC/ABS Resin.The worldwide market for PC/ABS is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.9% over the next five years, will reach 4670 million US$ in 2024, from 3710 million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study.This report focuses on the PC/ABS in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

PC/ABS Market Segmentation Analysis:

Market by Types:

General Grade

Flame Retardant Grade

Others

Market by Application:

Automotive

Appliance

Electronics

Industrial Parts

Healthcare Parts

Others

