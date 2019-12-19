A new independent 120 page research with title 'Global Anti-Drone Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025' guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like South America, Asia Pacific, Europe, MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America and important players/vendors such as Thales Group (United States), Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd. (United Kingdom), Lockheed Martin Corp. (United States) etc. The research gives you a visual, one-stop breakdown of the leading products, submarkets and market leader's market revenue forecasts as well as analysis to 2022



Global Anti-Drone Market Overview:

Anti-drone technology is used to keep the air space secure from inadvertent and uncalled incidences of air intrusion amid. Governments across the globe have outlined stringent regulations owing to increasing number of commercial drone operations. For instance, The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) estimates that by 2022, there will be 2.9 million drones flying in the United States. Hence, with an aim to protect people from potentially concealed explosives and other hazardous incidents the United States government is now mandating all civilian drones to add external IDs. Further, increasing demand from emerging economies owing to rise in the terrorism and illicit activities expected to drive the demand for anti-drone technology. According to HTF MI, the Global Anti-Drone market is expected to see growth rate of 25.29%



Market Drivers

- Increasing Demand of Anti-Drones from Defense Sector amid Incidence of Drone Intrusion

- Rise in Cases of Security Breaches by Unidentified Drones



Market Trend

- Development in the UAV Mitigation Technologies

- Emphasizing On Development Larger Payload Capacities for UAV



Restraints

- Safety and Privacy Concerns Regarding Anti-Drone Technology



Opportunities

- Increasing Demand of Anti-Drone Technology from Emerging Economies

- Growing Dispute among Rival Countries



Challenges

- Development of Economical Anti-Drones for Commercial Use



Competitive Landscape:

Some of the key players profiled in the report are Thales Group (United States), Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd. (United Kingdom), Lockheed Martin Corp. (United States), Saab AB (Sweden), Raytheon Co. (United States), Dedrone (United States), Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (Israel), Security and Counterintelligence Group LCC (Switzerland), Drone Shield Ltd. (Australia) and Liteye Systems, Inc. (United States). Additionally, following companies can also be profiled that are part of our coverage like Theiss UAV Solutions, LLC (United States), BSS Holland BV (Netherlands) and Prime Consulting & Technologies (Denmark). Analyst at AdvanceMarketAnalytics see United States Players to retain maximum share of Global Anti-Drone market by 2024. Considering Market by Industry Vertical, the sub-segment i.e. Military & Defense will boost the Anti-Drone market. Considering Market by Technology, the sub-segment i.e. Laser will boost the Anti-Drone market.



Market Highlights:

5th November 2018, Raytheon the United States defense contractor and Industrial Corporation, received a United States army contract worth USD 191 million for ku-band radio frequency radars for countering unmanned aerial vehicle radars.



"Owing to growing incidence of drone intrusion governments across the globe have started taking precautionary measures to avoid any mishaps in their air security system. In this regard The U.S. Congress has started seeing the need for CUAS and has directed the FAA in Section 2206 of the FESSA of 2016 to "establish a pilot program for airspace hazard mitigation at airports and other critical infrastructure using unmanned aircraft detection systems." The FAA has since started doing a pathfinder program with some companies to use the technology at airports."

