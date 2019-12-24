NEWS »»»
This study categorizes SWOT Analysis of the global Automotive Lightweight Material through breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis of Automotive Lightweight Material market.
Report Name:"Global Automotive Lightweight Material Market Professional Survey Report 2019".
Global"Automotive Lightweight Material market"2019 - 2025 report provides in-depth unique Insights with manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, traders, customers, investors and major types as well as applications and forecast period.The109pages report provides a unique tool forevaluating the Overall Market, underlining opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making.
Get a Sample PDF of report @https://www.360researchreports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14731475
Summary:
Metals is largest segment, by volume as well as by value, in the automotive lightweight material market. The segment is leading due to the high use of metals in any automobile, followed by plastics and rubber. The high strength steel materials segment lead the market with respect to volume, however, owing to the higher price, the aluminum sub segment has the highest value. Alternatively, the prices of composite materials are 5-10 times higher than conventional steels. A study conducted by EDAG Engineering GmbH with U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) suggests that using aluminum to make a car can reduce the vehicle weight up to 35% at an additional cost of USD 927 per vehicle, whereas using CFRP to build a car could reduce the vehicle’s weight by half, at an additional cost of USD 2,700. Hence, the use of composite materials in automotive industry is presently limited majorly to the premium passenger cars, owing to the high price of these materials.More than 30% of the vehicle’s weight is concentrated in the chassis and suspension and hence has a huge potential for lightweighting. The segment is projected to grow at the fastest growth rate over the next five years. Based on a publication by the U.S. DOE, has mandated a ~35% weight reduction in the chassis and suspension segment by 2025, with a further reduction in weight of ~55% by 2050. The lightweight materials used in the chassis and suspension are HSS and aluminum. The Body-in-White and Interiors segments are the second and third fastest growing in the lightweight materials market respectively.The global Automotive Lightweight Material market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Automotive Lightweight Material volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Lightweight Material market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Automotive Lightweight Material in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Automotive Lightweight Material manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
Top Key Players inGlobal Automotive Lightweight Materialmarket:
Automotive Lightweight MaterialProduction Breakdown Data byTop Region:
The study objectives are:
Inquire or share your questions if any before the purchasing this report @https://www.360researchreports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14731475
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
By the product type, the Automotive Lightweight Material marketis primarily split into:
By the end users/application, Automotive Lightweight Material marketreport coversthe following segments:
Table of Contents:
Global Automotive Lightweight Material Market Insights, Forecast to 2025
Continued...
Purchase this report (Price 3500 USD for a single-user license) @https://www.360researchreports.com/purchase/14731475
In the end, Automotive Lightweight Material market report undertakes the new project,key development areas, business overview, product specification, SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, return analysis, and development trends.The study also presents a round-up of exposures which companies operating in the market and must be avoided in order to enjoy bearable growth through the course of the forecast period.
About 360 Research Reports:
360 Research Reports is the credible source for gaining the market reports that will provide you with the lead your business needs. At 360 Research Reports, our objective is providing a platform for many top-notch market research firms worldwide to publish their research reports, as well as helping the decision makers in finding most suitable market research solutions under one roof. Our aim is to provide the best solution that matches the exact customer requirements. This drives us to provide you with custom or syndicated research reports.
Contact: -
360 Research Reports
Mr. Ajay More
USA :+1 424 253 0807
UK :+44 203 239 8187
https://www.360researchreports.com
Press Release Distributed by The Express Wire
To view the original version on The Express Wire visit Automotive Lightweight Material Market 2019 Global Industry Trends, Statistics, Size, Share, Regional Analysis by Key Players |Applications and End-User