Support brace is a device used to restrict or assist body movement. A support brace can be constructed by numerous fabrics, elastic or even alloy components. A support brace can be used in combination or instead or supporting tape or strapping. For more specific supportive brace advice applicable to your injury, please consult your physiotherapist. In some cases, a brace may delay your rehabilitation process.



The China average price of Support is in the increasing trend, from 11.18 USD/Unit in 2013 to 12.08 USD/Unit in 2017. The product average price increased in the past few years due to the technology development and upturn living standards.



The classification of support includes knee, back, ankle, wrist and other support. And the proportion of knee support in 2017 is about 44.78%, which is the most used type in china. Support is widely used in hospitals and sports.



NIKE

Futuro

BAUERFEIND

LP SUPPORT

Nuotai

Kangshu

Phiten

lining

Mcdavid

Kangzhu

AQ

KADUN

Mueller

OPPO Medical

Rehan

Knee

Back

Ankle

Wrist

Other

Medical Device Specialty Stores

Pharmacies

Modern Trade

On-line

To study and analyze the global Support market size (value and volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of the Support market by identifying its various sub-segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Support manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in the next few years.

To analyze the Support with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To protect the value and volume of Support submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

