FinTech Companies

Banks are bleeding money. A report by McKinsey and Company states that over 60% of banks across the globe are not generating returns on their equity due to their lower interest rates and profitability. Analysts argue that the next global economic slowdown could make their existing problems even worse.

Why is this happening? Well, all fingers point to the bank’s inflexible business model. The global average cost for a single transaction is 7.01%. The costs rise to 10.53% when sending money through banks. Plus, transaction times can take hours, or even days to complete due to the complex fund transfer process.

Customers know how much of a headache these delays can cause. Not to mention the cost rises each time they use the bank’s services. Fortunately, there are innovative solutions that can solve these expensive problems.

Fintech Offers Customer-Centric Solutions

Established banks are still stuck in their old ways. Most institutions invest just 35% of their IT budget into research and development. As a result, the can’t keep up with the latest technological advancements.

This presents a problem for customers who need fast, secure, and convenient financial solutions wherever they go. That’s what financial technology (fintech) companies aim to solve.

Fintech companies are always reinventing the established wheel. This gives them an edge over their competitors. Unlike traditional banks, these companies place a lot of emphasis on IT development and keeping up with the latest technologies. This led to pioneering financial solutions like Shapeshift, Binance, and Coinbase which allows people to earn, use, and exchange cryptocurrency.

Best of all, Fintech companies focus more on delivering high-quality customer service; thus, making their services far more appealing than the rigid banking process.

4 Main Reasons Why Fintech Companies will take over 2020

Industry disruption, technological agility, and its ability to attract talented individuals are what make fintech startups so appealing. It is flexible to change and often offers affordable alternatives to common financial needs. Aside from their technological prowess, four external factors are giving fintech a clear advantage.

Demand for Decentralized Finance

Ever since the 2007 financial crisis, there is a growing push for banks to reduce their cybersecurity risks and become more transparent with their data. Existing legislation and outdated business models, however, prevented them from addressing the rapidly growing demand.

After cryptocurrency disrupted the financial sector a few years ago, more and more people are considering it to be the next phase of banking. Cryptocurrencies’ decentralized model keeps it free from manipulation. That means an entity can’t freeze a user's accounts or artificially devalue the currency. Best of all, ledgers are publicly available which makes it virtually impossible to commit fraud.

Savvy entrepreneurs took note of this demand and started fintech companies that currently reshaping the industry; like starting from zero to being valued over $1 billion in just 1 year.

The call for a decentralized platform is stronger than ever. It’s only a matter of time before an innovative Fintech company takes the stage.

Established Financial Firms Adopting Cryptocurrency

When cryptocurrency was introduced into the market, most financial firms viewed is as a competitor rather than a contributor. But they cannot deny how cryptocurrencies are changing the industry.

Asian financial institutions are already taking the lead by establishing cryptocurrency solutions backed up by prominent banks. The report says that it was not only well-received in Singapore, but it also provided a cost-effective solution and a possible alternative to fiat in the country.

Rise of Neobanks

Banks have a legacy problem. The systems and technologies used for daily transactions have largely remained the same since the 1970s. Unfortunately, upgrading this system could compromise critical banking operations. That’s part of the reason why it takes time for them to adapt to new technological trends and customer demands.

Some entrepreneurs recognized these flaws in the banking system and established neobanks in response. Neobanks offer digital or mobile-only services- providing seamless customer transactions that appeal to most millennial customers.

Licensed neobanks, like Volt, are already finding success in Australia. It shows that there is a strong and growing market for these kinds of banking solutions.

Fintech is Maturing

Fintech startup companies rely on a venture capital finance model to pay for its operational costs and overhead. This means that it often sacrifices its profitability for short term results. These led to a few startups failing due to its poor sustainability and scalability.

It’s not all bad news. Some companies are becoming more reliable as time goes on. Moreover, regulators are catching up with the innovators and setting the landscape up for maturity. This signals that the industry disruptors are proving themselves to be profitable as time goes on.

2020 Is a Critical Year for Innovative Fintech Solutions

In the past, fintech companies, such as Paypal, were only seen as a payment processor or a facilitator for niche transactions.

Now, fintech solutions are becoming more reliable alternatives to outdated banking practices and models. This trend shows no sign of stopping as more and more customers are finding these custom solutions more appealing than the traditional banks.

Reference:

Fueling the Fire: How Venture Capital Empowers Fintech Today, finovate.com

Rise of the neobank a digital fight for customer finances, capgemini.com

The 7 Major Flaws of the Global Financial System, visualcapitalist.com