Esfahan, Jan 18, 2020 (Issuewire.com) - K8myar born in Esfahan on 06 November 1997.

He started his job in 2017 and in 2019 he released 2 albums.

He like "8" number that he think this number will make him lucky

K8myar's two albums named "Ajab vaziati shode" and "Siaho sefid" had been popular in Iran and some another countries they listened them and enjoyed!

He has featuring in his album with "milad jt" , "masoud roohnikan" , "tyga" , "Quf" and "b374k" .

He released them in all of platforms in 2019.

He also is iranian internet personality and make videos on his YouTube channel and in his instagram account.

