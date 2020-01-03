It is getting harder to recruit IT and software people, as Decide Consulting has noted. It is so because the IT and software professionals are trapped with better offers from high-paying companies, rather than stay afloat to manage demeaning offers. The trends in engineering technology bring the evolution of new jobs. New Technologies bring new jobs, and in 2020, the rising technologies that began from the end of the previous decade have ushered in the predictions for the hottest IT and software jobs. In no particular order, they include:



1. Social Media Influencer:

In the growing world of social media, there is a consistent need for social media influencers. These ones can build a fan base across different social media channels, run paid ads, and optimize the contents for each of a business’s digital channels. Social media channels including Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, Twitter, amidst other rising social platforms will always create jobs for influences



2. Software Developer:

Different business ideas rise every day, and to implement them, the ideators look to put the ideas into the hands of wide broadband of users. For wide adoption rates, various software are developed and designed to work with computers with various software. This puts software developers at a vantage and relevant position to earn.



3. DevOps Engineer:

A typical DevOps Engineer works with IT individuals to improve coordination among operations, development, testing, streaming, successful integration, and deployment of code processes. Every business with a website needs a DevOps engineer to accurately manage its IT infrastructure, which includes fixing errors, updating code versions, testing functionalities, and so on.



4. Security Analyst:

Hacks and digital compromise are huge risks that come with the growth of an enterprise's online platform. So, security analysts are important IT operators required to monitor security protocols, report threats, and implement the right measures against different threats (potential or not). A security analyst is needed to run checks for breach or compromise on digital platforms and software.



5. Mobile App Developers:

According to Statista, there are three billion smartphone users in the world with the leading countries including China, India and the United States. Various businesses leverage the figures to provide solutions for people via mobile apps, considering the wide number of smartphone users. Hence, mobile app developers will keep finding relevance in catering to the needs of businesses, to serve various individuals. Hence, software development becomes a lucrative job that would find relevance in 2020 and the better part of the next decade for Android and Smartphone OS users.



6. Cloud systems engineer:

With more focus on cloud data and storage systems, cloud systems engineers will find the responsibility to develop, plan, design, and manage IT cloud systems. Amazon and other cloud solution-based companies will be employing more of cloud systems, in the approaching decade.



7. Internet of Things Specialist:

With the advent of things in IoT, connectivity, cloud analytics, sophisticated network systems, enterprise integrations and so on are required, IoT specialists are needed resource persons. Skills in IoT tools, apps, hardware and software, and devices are a plus that will increase the employment chances of IoT specialists available.



