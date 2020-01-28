DevOps Tool market report provides valuable study of experts in the industry with to gain the idea of global market opportunities, challenges, risks, trends with respect to regions and top players.

DevOps is an approach to software development that enables better collaboration between the development and the operations teams. Basically, it is a methodology that aims to bridge the gap between developers and operations during software development to facilitate a more productive and efficient workflow. Ultimately, it enables continuous delivery to benefit the company at large.

Tools that facilitate DevOps and support its principles are referred to as DevOps tools. These include API tools, collaboration and organizational tools, configuration management tools, build automation tools, application and infrastructure monitoring tools etc.

In 2019, the global DevOps Tool market size was US$ 3438.5 million and it is expected to reach US$ 8961.6 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 14.5% during 2021-2026.

DevOps Tool market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global DevOps Tool market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the DevOps Tool market is segmented into DevOps Ready, DevOps Enabled, DevOps Capable, etc.

Segment by Application, the DevOps Tool market is segmented into IT, Telecom, BFSI, Government and Public Sector, Other, etc.

The DevOps Tool market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the DevOps Tool market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central and South America, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

DevOps Tool market competitive landscape provides details and data information by vendors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by player for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the revenue generated in DevOps Tool business, the date to enter into the DevOps Tool market, DevOps Tool product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors include Puppet Labs, Chef, Docker Inc., Red Hat, Atlassian, Saltstack, Broadcom, Rackspace, XebiaLabs, VersionOne, Cisco, CollabNet, HP, IBM, Microsoft, Spirent Communications plc, Vmware, DBmaestro, etc.

DevOps Ready

DevOps Enabled

DevOps Capable

IT

Telecom

BFSI

Government and Public Sector

Other

This research study involved the extensive usage of both primary and secondary data sources. The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry, including the government policy, market environment, competitive landscape, historical data, present trends in the market, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in related industry, and market risks, opportunities, market barriers, and challenges.

1 Study Coverage

1.1 DevOps Tool Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global DevOps Tool Market Size

2.2 DevOps Tool Growth Rate by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 DevOps Tool Sales by Manufacturers

3.2 DevOps Tool Revenue by Manufacturers

3.3 DevOps Tool Price by Manufacturers

3.4 DevOps Tool Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global DevOps Tool Sales by Type

4.2 Global DevOps Tool Revenue by Type

4.3 DevOps Tool Price by Type

5 Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global DevOps Tool Breakdown Data by Application

6 North America DevOps Tool by Country, Type, Application

7 Europe

8 Asia Pacific

9 Central and South America

10 The Middle East and Africa

11 Company Profiles

Continued to more detail chapters.

