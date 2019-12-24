Global portable gas chromatograph market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD0 1.15 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 1.72 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.25% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increase in awareness regarding the benefits of portable gas chromatograph and rising levels of adoption of the product.The portable gas chromatograph report provides with CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2018-2025 for the chromatograph industry.

In this report, a detailed SWOT analysis and investment analysis is provided which forecasts forthcoming opportunities for the market players. Portable gas chromatograph report highlights the idea of high level analysis of major market segments and recognition of opportunities. Portable gas chromatograph market research report conducts the systematic, to the point and far-reaching study of the facts related with any subject in the field of marketing. This report has been produced by focusing on several factors of the present and upcoming market scenario.



Portable gas chromatographer is used to separate and make analysis of substances that are able to vaporize below the temperature of 300 0C. This kind of portable device is mostly used in field operations. There is a growing demand for portable gas chromatograph in oil and gas, food and agriculture and environmental biosciences industrial activates, which is expected to be one of the major drivers for the growth of the market in near future.



Key Developments in the Market:



· In June 2017, AMETEK acquired MOCON, Inc. who is a leading provider of detectors, systems, instruments, and consulting services to, safety departments, research laboratories in the medical, pharmaceutical, oil and gas and other industries worldwide.



· In October 2018, FLIR Systems (West Lafayette) was awarded Indiana Innovation Awards 2018 by Centric Inc. They were felicitated with this award because of their innovation on portable gas chromatograph-mass spectrometer namely FLIR Griffin G510 person.



Key Market Competitors:



Few of the major competitors currently working in portable gas chromatograph market are ABB, Agilent Technologies, Elster Group GmbH, Emersion Electric Co., PerkinElmer Inc., SRI Instruments, Seimens AG, Shimadzu Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Vernier Software and Technology, LLC, Pollution Srl, Ellutia, Defiant Technologies, ECO PHYSICS AG, Eutech Scientific Services, Inc., AMETEK.Inc., Reaction Analytics Inc., Restek Corporation, Bruker, Owlstone Inc., ASAP Analytical and many more.



Market Drivers:



· Rising awareness about the therapeutic applications of portable gas chromatograph



· Increasing investments by the governmental bodies



· Low maintenance costs and manufacturing costs



Market Restraints:



· Costly setup and lack in expertise



· Strict rules and regulations by different governments



Segmentation: Global Portable Gas Chromatograph Market

By Instruments



Systems

Detectors

Auto samplers

Others

By Accessories and Consumables:



Columns

Column Accessories

Auto sampler Accessories

Flow Management Accessories

Mobile-phase Accessories

Pressure Regulators

Others

By End-User Industries:



Oil and Gas

Food and Agriculture

Environmental Biosciences

Others

By Geography



· North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



· South America



o Brazil



o Argentina



o Rest of South America



· Europe



o Germany



o France



o United Kingdom



o Italy



o Spain



o Russia



o Turkey



o Belgium



o Netherlands



o Switzerland



o Rest of Europe



· Asia-Pacific



o Japan



o China



o South Korea



o India



o Australia



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Indonesia



o Thailand



o Philippines



o Rest of Asia-Pacific



· Middle East and Africa



o South Africa



o Egypt



o Saudi Arabia



o United Arab Emirates



o Israel



o Rest of Middle East and Africa



Global portable gas chromatograph market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of portable gas chromatograph market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.



