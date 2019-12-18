Automotive Augmented Reality Market analyse the global Automotive Augmented Reality market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

About Automotive Augmented Reality Market:

AR in vehicles is an advanced version of the existing HUD systems. It ensures that the pertinent information is situationally and sometimes interactively displayed in front of the driver. The information is displayed in a slightly distant field of vision as convenient — either on the windshield or another transparent screen placed nearby.

The global Automotive Augmented Reality market was valued at 1840 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 6730 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 17.6% during 2019-2025.

Top Key Manufacturers in Worldwide Automotive Augmented Reality Market Are:

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

DigiLens Inc.

Garmin Limited

General Motors

Harman International Industries Inc.

Hyundai Motor Company

LG Business Solutions

MicroVisionInc.

Nippon Seiki Co

Automotive Augmented Reality Market Report Segment by Types:

AR HUD Navigation

AR HUD ACC

AR HUD LDW

Advanced AR HUD

Automotive Augmented Reality Market Report Segmented by Application:

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Geographical Segmentation:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share, and growth Rate of market in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

In this study, The Years Considered to Estimate the Market Size of Automotive Augmented Reality:

History Year: 2014 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 2025

Some major points from Table of Content:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automotive Augmented Reality Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.5 Market by Application

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Automotive Augmented Reality Production

2.2 Automotive Augmented Reality Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

…

4 Automotive Augmented Reality Production by Regions

4.1 United States

4.2 Europe

4.3 China

4.4 Japan

4.5 Other Regions

…

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Automotive Augmented Reality Breakdown Data by Type

6.2 Global Automotive Augmented Reality Revenue by Type

6.3 Automotive Augmented Reality Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Automotive Augmented Reality Breakdown Data by Application

7.2.1 Global Automotive Augmented Reality Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global Automotive Augmented Reality Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Company Description

8.2 Capacity, Production and Value of Automotive Augmented Reality

8.3 Automotive Augmented Reality Product Description

And Continued…

