Cardiac Catheter Sensor Market, By Type (Pressure sensors, Temperature sensors, Biosensors, ECG sensors, Image sensors, Other Sensors), By Application (Diagnostic, Surgical, Monitoring, Imaging), By End-User (Hospitals and Diagnostic Centres, Ambulatory Services Centres, Other)- Research and Forecast 2018-2023

The global cardiac catheter sensor market was valued at around $900 million and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. The increasing trend of minimally invasive technologies in cardiology is estimated to be one of the major drivers of the cardiac catheter sensor market. Over the last decade, the demand of the minimally invasive technology has grown heavily. Various benefits of minimally invasive technologies are one of the prime factors that is augmenting the demand of the minimally invasive technologies in the cardiology. Benefits of the minimally and non-invasive technology includes reduce surgical trauma, less pain, reduction in the hospitalization time span and thus reduced the overall cost of surgery.

There is a significant rise witnessed in the adoption of minimally invasive surgeries, which is supporting the use of new minimally invasive technology by considering its high efficacy rate and safety associated with the device. This drives the growth of the global cardiac catheter sensor market. For instance, the demand for TAVR (Transcatheter aortic valve replacement) has significantly increased as it enables to repair the valve without removing the damaged and old valve.

According to the American College of Cardiology, in the US, approximately 1 in 5 people who are undergoing surgical aortic valve replacement are estimated to be at immediate risk. Therefore, the high-risk and immediate patients are considered to be on the top among all patients to require aortic valve replacement, which in turn, is encouraging the adoption of TAVR. To perform this procedure, a surgeon inserts a catheter in the chest and guide it to the heart. The sensors can also be used to perform procedure with more precision.

Current Market Trends Covered in the Global Cardiac Catheter Sensor Market

• North America is expected to dominate the cardiac catheter sensor industry during the forecast period

• Image sensors are expected to create significant demand in the near future

• Asia-Pacific is expected to create opportunities to augment the cardiac catheter sensor market

Global Cardiac Catheter Sensor Market- Segmentation

By Type

• Pressure sensors

• Temperature sensors

• Biosensors

• ECG sensors

• Image sensors

• Other Sensors

By Application

• Diagnostic

• Surgical

• Monitoring

• Imaging

By End-User

• Hospitals and Diagnostic Centres

• Ambulatory Services Centres

• Other

Global Cardiac Catheter Sensor Market- Segment by Region

North America

• US

• Canada

Europe

• UK

• Germany

• Italy

• Spain

• France

Asia-Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

