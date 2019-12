Accelerating Popularity of Ready-to-eat and Convenience Food Products Worldwide to Aid in Expansion of Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market

The global polyethylene terephthalate (PET) market size is prognosticated to rise remarkably owing to the increasing demand for polyethylene terephthalate from the food and beverage sector. In a recent report by Fortune Business Insights™ titled, “Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Grade (Textile, Bottle, Film), By End-Use Industry (Packaging, Textiles, Automotive, Electrical, and electronics) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market is discussed in details.

Browse Report Summary:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/polyethylene-terephthalate-pet-market-101743

Some of the key polyethylene terephthalate (PET) market manufacturers include:

Rangsheng Petrochemicals

DAK Americas

Indorama Ventures

Zhengbang Fibre

MandG Chemicals

Lotte Chemicals

Imperial chemical industry PLC

Nan Ya Plastics

Octal Petrochemicals

SABIC

DuPont

Highlights of the Report

Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market

Details of growth trajectories such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities of the market

Key segmentation of the market based on factors such as grade, end-use industry, and region

List of significant players and key strategies adopted by them for achieving a competitive edge in the market

Other polyethylene terephthalate (PET) market trends

Rise in Demand from Food Packaging Industry to Propel Growth

The rise in demand for PET or polyethylene terephthalate from the food industry is a major factor promoting the polyethylene terephthalate (PET) market growth. Industries such as carbonated drinks require PET for packaging, on account of the surge in processed and frozen food consumption. Besides this, the increasing demand from the automotive and electronics industries are anticipated to help increase the overall polyethylene terephthalate market revenue in the forecast period.

On the flip side, strict government regulations imposed on the use of PET may act as a hindrance to the market. Additionally, the evolving market for PET substitutes may pose a threat to the polyethylene terephthalate market, thus hampering the overall polyethylene terephthalate market size. Furthermore, the volatile price of crude oil is resulting in fluctuating raw material polyethylene terephthalate cost. This may cause huge polyethylene terephthalate market growth restrictions in the forecast period.

Request a Sample Copy of the Market Research Report :

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/polyethylene-terephthalate-pet-market-101743

Asia Pacific to Dominate Market on Account of Increasing Demand for Ready-to-eat Food Products

The global polyethylene terephthalate market size to widespread in about five regions, namely Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report predicts Asia Pacific to have a dominant polyethylene terephthalate market share, followed by North America. This dominance enjoyed by Asia Pacific is based on the low cost of PET production in the region. China is considered one of the largest consumers of polyethylene terephthalate, owing to the abundant availability of raw materials in the nation. Apart from this, there is a rise in demand for convenience and ready-to-eat food, which ultimately boosts the demand for PET from the food packaging industry in China. The aforementioned factor is likely to help accelerate the Asia Pacific polyethylene terephthalate market growth in the future.

On the other side, North America market is gaining traction on account of the presence of established electronic and automobile industries. On the other side, the Europe market is expected to grow remarkably on account of the presence of its own automotive industry. In addition, there is a surge in the use of polyethylene terephthalate in vehicles for reducing its total weight and keep control of carbon emissions to the atmosphere. Additionally, Saudi Arabia is among the largest market in the Middle East and Africa region attributable to the increasing demand for sustainable packaging as a result of the rise in food consumption.

New Operational Setting up of Industries to Intensify Competition

Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) market manufacturers are investing huge sums into processing plants and petrochemical projects. Besides this, companies are also adopting strategies such as merger and acquisitions, company collaborations, and others for gaining a competitive edge in the market.

Key industry developments in the polyethylene terephthalate (PET) market include:

June 2017 A petrochemical project in Saudi Arabia by Pan Asia PET Resin Co. is anticipated to become operational from 2020. This plant is capable of manufacturing 1 million tons of PET on an annual basis.

December 2017 IVL Dhunseri Petrochem Industries Pvt. Ltd.(IDPIPL) merged with Micro Polypet Private Limited (MPPL), wherein Dhunseri Ventures Limited and Indorama Ventures owned a 50% venture stake.

January 2019 - PET recycling facility from Perpetual Recycling Solutions was acquired by DAK Americas in January this year. With an annual capacity of 45,000 tons per year, the Perpetual PET recycling operations are expected to producing high quality recycled polyethylene terephthalate or rPET.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/polyethylene-terephthalate-pet-market-101743

About Us

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]

Fortune Business Insights™

Press Release Distributed by The Express Wire

To view the original version on The Express Wire visit Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market to Gain from Surging Demand from Food Packaging Industry, says Fortune Business Insights(TM)