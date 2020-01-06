The Passport Reader Market report provides study with in-depth overview, describing about the Product, Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and status to 2025.

A biometric passport is a traditional passport that has an embedded electronic microprocessor chip which contains biometric information that can be used to authenticate the identity of the passport holder. Passport Reader uses contactless smart card technology, including a microprocessor chip (computer chip) and antenna (for both power to the chip and communication) embedded in the front or back cover, or center page, of the passport. The passport's critical information is both printed on the data page of the passport and stored in the chip.

Increase in the e-passports is rising the demand for passport readers at the airport terminals, hotels, and car rental service stations among others. These e-passports help in creating highly secure and interoperable infrastructure for international travel. Additionally, they reduce waiting time and benefit users by providing self-service kiosks, which enables the passengers to self-verify. However, one of the major restraining factors slowing down the growth of the passport readers market are the technical issues that occur in the device. The passport reader is an electronic device comprising electronic components, optical scanners, RFID, and others. Electronic components are highly sensitive to high voltage, which may damage them or may interfere with the proper working of the device.

The study objectives are to provide the Passport Reader market trends, future opportunities, SWOT analysis, development, key drivers, top players and their analysis etc. Major regions covered in this report are as United States, Europe, Central and South America, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

The Global Passport Reader Market focuses on global major leading industry players providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and its Competitors. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out.

Key Players covered in this report are Gemalto, 3M, ARH Inc, Access Limited, Regula Forensics, Beijing Wintone Science Technology, Desko, IER Inc, Lintech Enterprises, IDAC Solutions

Passport Reader Market is analyzed by types like by Technology like, RFID, Barcode, OCR Passport Reader Market by Type, Compact Full Page Reader, Self Service Kiosk, Swipe Readers

Passport Reader Market is also analyzed by Application like Segment by Application, Airport Security, Border Control

