Formic Acid - A Market Overview and Forecast 2020 - 2025, This report presents a profound evaluation of basic elements of Formic Acid industry such as production scale and profit generation. Market driving factors, newly adopted technologies, latest business methodologies have been discussed in this report. The report also forecasts the potential of the market and reviews thorough analysis of vital segments and regional markets.

"The formic acid market is expected to witness a healthy growth, at an estimated CAGR of around 4%, during the forecast period."

One of the major factors driving the growth of formic acid is the increasing demand for preservatives and feed additives. Increasing consumption of meat and poultry has also hugely attributed to the growth of the market.

– The Asia-Pacific region leads the market globally, with China being the largest producer and consumer of formic acid. The country is also the largest exporter of formic acid across the world.

– Regulations regarding the usage of formic acid are expected to hinder market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The global formic acid market is fragmented. The major players in the market are BASF SE, Perstorp, Eastman Chemical Company, Luxi Chemical Group Co. Ltd, and Anhui Asahi Kasei Chemical, among others.

Animal Feed a Huge Market Potential

– Formic acid, as a commercial animal feed additive, is added to the animal diet for feed acidification.

– It is used as an animal feed additive for fisheries, cattle, poultry, etc. Growth of cattle and poultry is higher in countries, such as the United States, China, India, etc., and these are the countries where the demand for formic acid has increased at a moderately high rate.

– Formic acid is also used as an antibacterial agent and preservative in livestock feed.

– Formic acid is sprayed on fresh hay, in order to delay or halt decay, thereby, allowing the feed a longer survival period. This process is of particular importance in the preservation of winter cattle feed.

– In poultry farming, formic acid is applied to feed, in order to kill salmonella bacteria. These practices are widespread in Europe, but are not as common in the United States, due to the generally low commercial availability of formic acid.

– In addition, the use of formic acid on hay feed may reduce the total milk fat when given to milch cows.

– These applications of formic acid are on the rise, due to the increase in demand for animal feed. This trend is expected to contribute to the demand for formic acid, over the forecast period.

