Electrophysiology Devices Market by Product (Monitoring Devices, Treatment Devices, Laboratory Devices, and Catheters) - Global Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2025

The global electrophysiology devices market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period due to rapidly advancing electrophysiology technology with new ablation tools for improving atrial fibrillation (AF) treatments, miniaturized diagnostic monitoring systems, and minimally-invasive new implantable rhythm management devices. An increase in technological advancement has been observed in the electrophysiology devices industry that enhance the quality of life of the patients with the reduced cost of treatment. Technological advancement in the field of electrophysiology devices industry tends to increase the market size in the near future.

TREND OF LEADLESS PACEMAKERS IN THE ELECTROPHYSIOLOGY DEVICES MARKET

One of the major challenges with traditional electrophysiology devices is the leads connecting the device to the heart. Leads are one of the weakest components of pacing, cardiac resynchronization therapy (CRT), and implantable cardioverter defibrillators (ICDs) owing to wearing out or complications due to infection. In addition, traditional devices require surgery to install the leads that further increase the complexity of the procedure, and results in adding cost and exposing the patient to infection risks. Wireless technologies along with the miniaturization of electronic components have resulted in the development of new systems such as transcatheter implantable pacing and CRT systems that eliminate the need for the placement of venous leads.

SMART TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS IN THE ELECTROPHYSIOLOGY DEVICES INDUSTRY

In May 2019, Medtronic PLC received the FDA approval for the CareLink SmartSync Device Manager that can use an Apple iPad to enable the physicians to program and manage data from Medtronic's BlueSync-enabled implanted cardiac devices. SmartSync is a next-generation programmer and pacing system analyzer with a simplified user interface and Bluetooth capabilities for communicating with compatible cardiac devices. in addition, the device features enhanced security. The security controls built into SmartSync and all BlueSync-enabled heart devices include multi-encryption, run time application monitoring for intrusion detection, and access restrictions designed for protecting the device and data transmissions. Medtronic is focused on developing smart technology solutions that aid physicians in providing high-quality care to cardiac patients.

CLOUD-BASED CARDIAC ABLATION DATA NETWORK

Electrophysiology-focused Biosense Webster division of Johnson and Johnson is involved in making of heart-mapping hardware and ablation catheters for the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. The company in May 2019 has launched a new cloud-based network to link up the field’s myriad devices and share the data used in practice. CARTONET platform of Biosense Webster enables doctors and health systems to communicate easily and review case information such as videos and 3D image files that are obtained during ablation procedures, including from the company’s CARTO 3 mapping system. in addition, this system makes the data accessible on any laptop, computer or tablet.

GLOBAL ELECTROPHYSIOLOGY DEVICES MARKET- SEGMENTATION

By Product

Electrophysiology Monitoring Devices

Electrophysiology Laboratory Devices

Electrophysiology Treatment Devices

Electrophysiology Catheter

By End-User

Hospitals and Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

GLOBAL ELECTROPHYSIOLOGY DEVICES MARKET SEGMENT BY REGION

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

