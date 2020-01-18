BEVERLY HILLS, LOS ANGELES - 18th January, 2020 - SynergyOMS, the leading dental implant and oral surgery center in Beverly Hills is pleased to announce that they are now celebrating 20 plus years of practice. The center was started by Dr. V. Polyakov with an aim to offer the best oral health possible. Dr. Polyakov, a DDS Oral Surgeon has been practicing oral and maxillofacial surgery since 1993 and during his practice has observed that patients who are well informed about their condition; and who can decide which treatment option is better for them; are the ones who don’t just make a better choice but can also experience easy recovery and achieve better postoperative results.

Here at this center, patients are not just well informed about the procedures. The center believes in teamwork and the staff works towards offering a personalized approach with each and every patient who walks in. That is one of the major reasons behind the success of the center. Whether it is missing teeth or replacing broken teeth, bone grafting or facial trauma, the team here ensures that patients receive top-notch dental care right here. Dr. Polyakov ensures that each and every patient feels comfortable from start to finish.

To learn more visit https://synergyoms.com/ and you can also visit our map here.

About SynergyOMS

Synergy OMS based at Beverly Hills, Los Angeles is an advanced dental implant and oral surgery center offering the cutting-edge treatments that are personalized to meet the individual oral care needs of the patients.



Contact

Synergy OMS

Address: 9735 Wilshire Blvd Suite 400, Beverly Hills, CA 90212

Phone: 310-7720700

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://synergyoms.com/

Media Contact

Company Name: SynergyOMS

Contact Person: Nika

Email: Send Email

Phone: 310-772-0700

Address:9735 Wilshire Blvd Suite 400

City: Beverly Hills

State: CA

Country: United States

Website: synergyoms.com/







