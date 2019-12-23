The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Structural Glazing market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

Global “Structural Glazing Market” (2019-2024) research report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. Global Structural Glazing Industry report also provides granular analysis of the market share, segmentation, revenue forecasts and geographic regions of the market. This report categorizes the market based on market overview, regions, analysis by types and applications, market dynamics and manufacturers profiles.

About Structural Glazing

Structural glass is glass which has gone through a manufacturing process to enable it to be used for structural elements of buildings. The resulting product enables walls, floors and ceilings in buildings to be transparent and can even be load bearing.Structural glazing is a system of bonding glass to a building’s structural framing members utilizing a high strength, high performance silicone sealant specifically designed and tested for structural glazing. In structural glazing applications, dynamic wind loads are transferred from the glass, by the structural silicone sealant, to the perimeter structural support. The net results of this glazing technique are either four-sided systems, which yield an unobstructed glass surface; or two-sided systems, where horizontal or vertical accents can be achieved.

Structural Glazing Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

NSG Group

AGC Glass

Saint-gobain Glass

Guardian

Taiwan Glass

China Southern Group

Central Glass

Sisecam

Schott

Xinyi Glass

PPG Ideascapes

SYP

Kibing Group

Cardinal Glass

FLACHGLAS

Geographical Analysis of Structural Glazing Market:

This report focuses on the Structural Glazing in Asia market, especially in North America, Asia and Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Structural Glazing Market Segment by Types, covers:

Insulating Glass

Tempered Glass

Low-e Glass

Other

Structural Glazing Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Commercial Building

Public building

Residential

Scope of Report:

In the last several years, global market of Structural Glazing developed steadily, with an average growth rate of 7.3%. In 2016, global revenue of Structural Glazing is nearly 7500 million USD; the actual production is about 200 million Sq.m.

Structural Glazing is use in Commercial Building, Public Building and Residential. The most proportion of Structural Glazing is used in Commercial Building, and the market share in 2016 is about 58.3% and the proportion of Public Building in 2016 is about 23.9%.

Asia-Pacific is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 73.7% in 2016. Following Asia-Pacific, North America is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 11.4%.

The worldwide market for Structural Glazing is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.4% over the next five years, will reach 11600 million US$ in 2024, from 8000 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Structural Glazing in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

No. of Structural Glazing Market Report pages: 136

