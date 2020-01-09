The "Education and Learning Analytics Market Report" further describes detailed information about tactics and strategies used by leading key companies in the Education and Learning Analytics industry. The fundamental goal of this is to dissect the worldwide and key locales Market potential and preferred standpoint, opportunity and forecast.

The report on ‘Global Education and Learning Analytics Market’ analyzes the global market growth, market demand, opportunities and trends for the forecast period. This report outlines the future trends over the forecast period. The research report also offers the present and future aspects of the market. This market is segmented depending on the type, deployment, component, end users and regions. Additionally, this report provides a detailed study of the major vendors with their industry profiles. This report also predicts the total revenue measures at local as well as global level.

An increasing proliferation of several e-learning technologies such as student information systems, LMS (Learning Management Systems), lecture capture, and mobile learning devices has enabled the education industry easy access to high amount of data along with learning and teaching practices. However, such learning techniques are being applied across education sector with an objective of enhancing the productivity of student outcomes as well as traditional education systems, the enterprise sector is implementing such techniques to grow the industry. Implementation of these techniques across the enterprise sector is also growing the industry at a significant pace.

In addition, learning analytics assists educational industry to enhance the quality of learning as well as teaching and learning with the help of adaptive and innovative trainings which suit the mental capabilities of the students, and this also attributing to gain the adoption of such techniques in the education industry. Moreover, the education and learning analytics market expected to be the highest in the North America over the forecast period.

This elaborate research report on education and learning analytics market offers readers with decisive understanding on market definition, dynamics and developments that foster growth in global education and learning analytics market. Besides commencing with a crisp market definition followed by market dynamics comprising drivers, restraints, threats, and challenges, content services platform market report allows readers to gather tangible understanding on market growth trajectory based on which new and existing players in market can effectively gauge recent developments and deliver lucrative business decisions to secure sustainable lead amidst staggering competition in market.

An increasing adoption of mobile learning devices with the growing BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) trend among students is driving the growth of the global education and learning analytics market. The global education and learning analytics market segmented into components, application, deployment model, end user, and geographical regions. In terms of application, the market is segregated into operations management, people acquisition and retention, budget and finance management, performance management, curriculum development and intervention management, and others.

On considering the components, the global market is fragmented into service and software. By end user, the global market is segregated into enterprise/corporate and academic. According to the geographical regions, the global education and learning analytics market is classified into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Some of the leading providers in the global education and learning analytics market are SAP, IBM, Microsoft, TIBCO, Tableau Software, Blackboard, MicroStrategy, Qlik, SAS Institute, Alteryx, SABA software, and Latitude CG.

Key segments of the Global Education and Learning Analytics Market

Type Outlook

Descriptive



Predictive



Prescriptive

Deployment Outlook

On-premise



Cloud

Component Outlook

Software



Services

Managed





Professional

Consulting







Support and maintenance

End-Use Outlook

Academics



K12





Higher education



Enterprises



Retail





Financial services





Healthcare





Public Sector





Others

Region Outlook

North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Latin America



Middle East and Africa

