About Potassium Chloride

This research study involved the extensive usage of both primary and secondary data sources. The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry, including the government policy, market environment, competitive landscape, historical data, present trends in the market, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in related industry, and market risks, opportunities, market barriers and challenges. The following illustrative figure shows the market research methodology applied in this report.

Potassium Chloride Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Nutrien

Uralkali

Mosaic

Belaruskali

Israel Chemicals

QingHai Salt Lake Industry

K+S

SQM

Intrepid Potash

APC

Geographical Analysis of Potassium Chloride Market:

This report focuses on the Potassium Chloride in Asia market, especially in North America, Asia and Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Potassium Chloride Market Segment by Types, covers:

Powder

Crystal

Big Granule

Potassium Chloride Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Fertilizer Applications

Industrial Applications

Pharmaceutical Applications

Other Applications

Scope of Report:

Potassium is the third major plant and crop nutrient after nitrogen and phosphorus. Potash is the common name for various mined and manufactured salts that contain potassium. Potassium chloride (KCl) accounts for most of the K used in world agriculture (about 90%). Other widely used K products include potassium sulfate, potassium nitrate, and potassium-magnesium salts.

Potassium bearing minerals are mined from underground ore deposits, salt lakes and brines. Then, the ore must be beneficiated and purified using dry and slurry processes. Guichon Valves can supply custom-made valves suitable for such abrasive slurries.

Another potassium fertilizer is potassium sulfate, which is frequently used for crops where additional chloride from more common KCl fertilizer is undesirable. Potassium sulfate can be extracted from the mineral langbeinite or it can be synthetized by treating potassium chloride with sulfuric acid at high temperature. By adding magnesium salts to potassium sulfate, a granular potassium-magnesium compound fertilizer can also be produced.

The worldwide market for Potassium Chloride is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.8% over the next five years, will reach 13200 million US$ in 2024, from 12600 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Potassium Chloride in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Potassium Chloride product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Potassium Chloride, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Potassium Chloride in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Potassium Chloride competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analysed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Potassium Chloride breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Potassium Chloride market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Potassium Chloride sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

No. of Potassium Chloride Market Report pages: 122

