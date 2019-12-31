Pharmacloud Market is driven by increasing awareness about the benefits of pharmacy automation technologies and increasing focus on improving outpatient services.

Pharmacloud Market: Introduction

Pharmacloud systems store a patient’s prescription history, thus helping clinicians or pharmacists in accessing and managing drug prescription

This helps in eliminating adverse drug interactions, as these systems provide all the necessary information regarding prescription source and diagnoses, drug pharmacology, drug composition, usage and dosage specifications, pharmaceutical NHI codes, patient treatment dates, and prescription refill dates

Key Drivers and Restraints of Global Pharmacloud Market

Increase in numbers of outpatient deaths and stringent health care regulations have driven health care providers and retail pharmacists to focus on improving their outpatient services. Pharmacists are regularly incorporating novel technology software in their day-to-day working to advance their prescription handling capability.

Pharmacy automation technologies and solutions have the potential to reduce medication errors and improve patient safety. These technologies can reduce medication error rates by preventing medication prescription errors, reducing adverse events, and facilitating rapid tracking and monitoring of adverse events. Potential benefits of automated technologies for health care providers and pharmacists include: Reduced human errors Reduced medication errors Improved patient safety Controlled dispensing process Improving health care process efficiency Reduced medical waste Improved inventory management Reduced costs



High cost of pharmacloud is preventing health care providers from installing the software. Health care providers have to deploy external resources to maintain and operate such advanced software. However, adoption of these systems is expected to increase in the near future with strict health care IT regulations.

Cloud Deployment Type Segment to Lead Pharmacloud Market

In terms of deployment type, the global pharmacloud market can be divided into on-premise and cloud

On-premise deployment allows data accessibility in a single medical facility, such as a big hospital with various divisions and several pharmacies, while in cloud deployment, data is available on cloud or and can be accessed from anywhere outside the premises such as another hospital pharmacy

Patients in developed economies are increasingly opting for medical care solutions such as pharmacloud that offer ease of use and understanding by providing accurate prescription history. Availability of prescription data from anywhere reduce the need to maintain prescription paperwork and enhance patient compliance while reducing medication errors.

Retail and Community Pharmacies Segment to Offer Growth Opportunities

Based on end-user, the global pharmacloud market can be categorized into hospital and clinics and retail and community pharmacies

Retail and community pharmacies is estimated to be a highly lucrative segment. Data cloud requirements in pharmacies are expected to increase rapidly due to a surge in the number of large chain pharmacy stores in developed regions. Moreover, rise in demand for automated systems will assist in meeting pharmacy needs in developing regions.

North America to Lead Global Pharmacloud Market

The global pharmacloud market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. North America is a significant market for pharmacloud due to the presence of several key market players.

Due to increasing awareness about the benefits of pharmacy automation technologies, globally, small- and mid-sized health care institutes and pharmacists are steadily replacing their traditional pharmacy operation methods with these advanced technologies. Moreover, demand for these technologies is increasing in emerging regions such as Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. These markets are price sensitive. Development of affordable solutions to meet pharmacies’ dispensing and packaging needs will help vendors to gain market share in these regions.

Key Players Operating in Global Pharmacloud Market

Key players operating in the global pharmacloud market are:

8K Miles Software Services Limited

Prescriber360

Soham ERP Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Okta, Inc.

Hitachi Vantara Corporation

