Definition:

Food irradiation improves the safety of the food. It reduces the micro-organism and increases the shelf life. Food is exposed to the doses of the ionizing energy. If the doses are low it extends the shelf life and the increase in doses kills the bacteria. With the food irradiation, the illness such as Salmonella or E coli are eliminated. In addition to this, it reduces the need of pest control which can harm the food. This process has been accepted widely to maintain the quality of the food. This benefits are increasing the market growth.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Food Technology Service, Inc. (United States), Sterigenics International, Inc. (United States), IONISOS SA (France), ScanTech Sciences, Inc. (United States), GRAY STAR, Inc. (United States), REVISS Services (United Kingdom), STERIS Isomedix Services (United States), MDS Nordion (Canada) and SADEX Corporation (United States)

Market Drivers

Increasing concerns of food safety is contributing towards the market growth. There has been increasing food borne diseases which are caused through contamination. In addition, there has been increasing consumption of meat and raw food which can be protected from microorganisms through food irradiation. This factors are fueling the market of food irradiation.

Market Trend

Rising Usage of Irradiation in Fresh Fruits and Vegetables

Restraints

Lack of Awareness about Food Irradiation may hamper the Market Growth

Opportunities

Increasing Consumption of Raw Foods Such as Lettuce and Spinach

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year - 2013-2017

Base year - 2018

Forecast period** - 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]



By Food type

Fruits and Vegetables

Spices

Grain Foods

Meat and Poultry

By Sources or radiation

Gamma rays

X rays

Electron beam

By Dose

High

Low

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, and Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Objectives of the Study

To Define, Describe, and Segment The Global Food Irradiation Market On The Basis Of Type, Function, Application, And Region.

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the market growth (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges)

To estimate the size of the Global Food Irradiation Market in terms of value.

To study the individual growth trends of the providers of Global Food Irradiation Market, their future expansions, and analyze their contributions to the market

To strategically analyze micro-markets with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and contribution to the total market, covered by Global Food Irradiation Market and various regions.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches, in Global Food Irradiation

To strategically profile key market players and comprehensively analyze their market position and core competencies

Key questions answered

Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Food Irradiation market?

What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Food Irradiation market?

What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Food Irradiation market?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

