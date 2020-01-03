Business Jet Market research report (2020) studies latest Business Jet business aspects market size, share, trends, growth, business overview and Business Jet business scenario during 2023

Global "Business Jet Market" 2020 research gives an overview of the industry with classifications, applications and industry chain structure. It also provides data for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. Report states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

TopManufacturersListed inthe Business Jet Market Report are:

NETJETS

B/E AEROSPACE

FLEXJET

BLOOM BUSINESS JETS

GRAFAIR

EXECUTIVE JET CHARTER

XOJET

VISTAJET

SAXONAIR

TEXTRON AVIATION

BOMBARDIER

DASSAULT FALCON

GULFSTREAM AEROSPACE CORP

HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL

HONDA AIRCRAFT COMPANY

AIR CHARTER SERVICE

EMBRAER

ONE AVIATION

BOEING AIRBUS

Due to the increasing incomes at a global level, business jet, especially in the light and very light category, have ceased to be the domain of only the ultra-rich. Timeshare and fractional ownership programs have also enabled people to own private jets. Most popular light business jet can be purchased in around USD 4-8 million, thus, expanding the customer base. The biggest restraint that affects the business jet sales, especially in the regions of South America, Africa, and Asia-Pacific, is the lack of infrastructure. Should the infrastructure be available, the expenses are so high that it makes operations, based on business jets service, unfeasible.

Approximately 3/4 ths of the sale of business jets is centered in the developed regions, mainly North America and Europe. The rest of the regions are highly underpenetrated and could witness massive growth rates under feasible conditions, thus, driving the global business jet market. The strict regulatory framework set by the DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) governs policy regulations for private jet ownerships and charter companies. Asia is witnessing a great transformation, moreover, India and China are expected to be the market leaders by 2020.

Market Segmentation:

The global business jet market has been segmented on the basis of jet size, operators and geography.

On the basis of jet size, the market has been segmented into very light jets, light jets, mid-size jets, super mid-size jets, large cabin jets and heavy jets.

On the basis of operators, the market has been segmented into charter companies, fractional ownerships, corporate usage and private ownership.

On the basis of geography, the marker has been segmented into North America (United States, Canada, others), Europe (United Kingdom, France, Germany, Russia, others), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, others), South America (Brazil, Argentina, others) and Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, others).

Key Developments :

February 2018 : Sales of business jet liner Falcon have stopped dwindling as orders rose to 41 from 33 in 2019 and it expects sales revenue to be higher than 2016’s USD 4 billion.

Key Industry Players :

Reasons to Purchase the Business Jet Market Report:

- Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter's five forces analysis.

- Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

- Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market.

- Study on the regions that are expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period.

- Identify the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major market players.

Major Points from Table of Contents:

Introduction

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 General Study Assumptions

2. Research Methodology

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Analysis Methodology

2.3 Study Assumptions

2.4 Econometric Forecast Model

3. Executive Summary

4. Key Findings Of The Study

5. Market Overview And Technology Trends

5.1 Current Market Scenario

5.2 Technology Trends

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Threat Of New Entrants

5.3.2 Threat Of Substitute Products/Services

5.3.3 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

5.3.4 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

5.3.5 Intensity Of Competitive Rivalry

6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Drivers

6.1.1 Rise In Number Of Millionaires Around The World

6.1.2 Strong Demand Forecast In India and China

6.1.3 Infrastructure Improvement In Emerging Markets

6.2 Restraints

6.2.1 Sluggish Growth In North America

6.2.2 European Financial Crisis

6.2.3 Tough Regulatory Framweork In The Emerging Markets

6.4 Opportunities

7. Global Business Jet Market Segmentation

7.1 Segmentation By Type

7.2.1 Light Jets

7.2.2 Midsize Jets

7.2.3 Heavy Jets

7.2 Segmentation By Operators

7.3.1 Charter Companies

7.3.2 Fractional Ownerships

7.3.3 Corporate Usage

7.3.4 Private Ownership

7.4 Segmentation By Region

7.4.1 North America

7.4.2 South America

7.4.3 Asia-Pacific

7.4.4 Africa

7.4.5 Middle East

7.4.6 Europe

8. Competitive Landscape

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Market Share Analysis

10. Company Profiles

10.1 Netjets

10.2 B/E Aerospace

10.3 Flexjet

10.4 Bloom Business Jets

10.5 Grafair

10.6 Executive Jet Charter

10.7 Xojet

10.8 Vistajet

10.9 Saxonair

10.10 Textron Aviation

10.11 Bombardier

10.12 Dassault Falcon

10.13 Gulfstream Aerospace Corp

10.14 Honeywell International

10.15 Honda Aircraft Company

10.16 Air Charter Service

10.17 Embraer

10.18 One Aviation

10.19 Boeing

10.20 Airbus

11. Future Outlook Of The Market

12. Disclaimer

