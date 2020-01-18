Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK) is refer as semi crystalline thermoplastic, which is been thermally stable an inert. It is used to manufacture various interior and exterior components in the automotive and aerospace industries. The most valued properties of PEEK are its high heat resistance, light weight, high dimensional stability, and high chemical resistance. It melts at high temperature as compared to the thermoplastic.

Polyether Ether Ketone Market explores effective study on varied sections of Industry like opportunities, size, growth, technology, demand and trend of high leading players. It also provides market key statistics on the status of manufacturers, a valuable source of guidance, direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. This market research report looks into and analyzes the Global Polyether Ether Ketone Market and illustrates a comprehensive evaluation of its evolution and its specifications. Another aspect that was considered is the cost analysis of the main products dominant in the Global Market considering the profit margin of the manufacturers.

Major Key Players in This Report Include,

Victrex plc (United Kingdom), Solvay S.A. (Belgium), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Panjin Zhongrun High Performance Polymers Co. Ltd., (China), Celanese Corporation (United States), SABIC (Saudi Arabia), RTP Company (United States), Ensinger (Germany), PolyOne Corporation (United States) and A.Schulman (United States)

Market Drivers: There is growing demand of PEEK in aerospace and aviation industry. In the aerospace industry, it is important to use materials that are fire retardant and emit less smoke & toxic gases in case of fire. PEEK fulfills these important requirements, resulting in its high demand in the aerospace industry.

Market Trend

Replacement of metals and other conventional materials by PEEK

Restraints

High price of PEEK as compared to conventional materials

Increasing competition from hybrid polymers and composites

Opportunities

Emerging applications for PEEK

Challenges

Challenging processing conditions

Global economic slowdown

In October 2016, Celanese Corporation signed an acquisition agreement with SO.F.TER Group (Italy), one of the world's largest thermoplastic compounder manufacturers. This acquisition helped the company in bringing technical expertise, production, and compounding capabilities for its products, and extended its footprint in Mexico, Brazil, Italy, and the U.S.

This research is categorized differently considering the various aspects of this market. It also evaluates the current situation and the future of the market by using the forecast horizon. The forecast is analyzed based on the volume and revenue of this market. The tools used for analyzing the Global Polyether Ether Ketone Market research report include SWOT analysis.

The regional analysis of Global Polyether Ether Ketone Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2019-2025.

Following breakdown can be also provided:

BALTIC Nations (Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania)

BeNeLux (Belgium, Netherlands and Luxembourg)

Oceania (Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Marshall Islands, Papua New Guinea etc.)

Eastern Europe (Cyprus, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Bulgaria, Romania, Croatia etc.)

MINT (Mexico, Indonesia, Nigeria and Turkey)

PIGS (Portugal, Greece, Spain, Italy and/or Ireland)

CALA [Caribbean and Latin America] (Group of Caribbean Islands, Peru, Venezuela, Chile, Paraguay, Uruguay, Dominican Republic etc.)

ANZ (Australia & New Zealand)

Market Segmentation: by Type (Glass Filled, Carbon Filled, Unfilled, Others), Application (Electrical & Electronics, Aerospace, Automotive, Oil & Gas, Medical, Others)

The Global Polyether Ether Ketone Market in terms of investment potential in various segments of the market and illustrate the feasibility of explaining the feasibility of a new project to be successful in the near future. The core segmentation of the global market is based on product types, SMEs and large corporations. The report also collects data for each major player in the market based on current company profiles, gross margins, sales prices, sales revenue, sales volume, photos, product specifications and up-to-date contact information.



