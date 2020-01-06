Top Players in Aluminium Market are Rio Tinto, Aluminium Corporation of China Ltd., Rusal, Hindalco Industries Ltd., China Zhongwang, China Hongqiao Group, Alcoa Corporation, Alumina Ltd., Emirates Global Aluminium, Aleris, Vedanta Aluminium, Others

Fortune Business Insights projects in a new study that the global aluminum market will witness remarkable growth in the coming years on account of the versatility of aluminum, which makes it most preferable after steel. The study is titled, “Aluminum Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Product Form (Flat Products, Long Products, Forged Products, Cast Products) By Manufacturing Process (Rolling, Extrusion, Forging, Casting), By Application (Aerospace and Defence, Automotive, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2026”. According to the study, the remarkable operational performance of aluminum is a major factor boosting growth.

As per the study, in terms of product, the aluminium market is segmented into long products, flat products, cast products, and forged products. Among these, the demand for aluminum flat products is more because of its extensive application in automobile exteriors and structure making, aircraft skins, and for making the hulls of small boats. Among manufacturing processes, rolling segment is anticipated to witness high demand. The texture of aluminum is made into flat products by the process of rolling.

Aluminum extrusion is used for endowing an immense variety of products for the industrial market as well as for consumers. Aluminum extraction is ideal for constructing panels, chassis of cars in case of automobiles, transmission housing, engine blocks, and others. When compared on similar grounds, aluminum forging is considered more desirable to aluminum casting, in terms of greater surface finish, great strength, and enhanced flexibility. The forecast duration may witness a huge demand for aluminum forging segments because of its utilization in making aircraft and space shift parts.

Some companies functioning in the global market are Vedanta Aluminium, Hongqiao Group, Rusal, Emirates Global Aluminium, East Hope, Hindalco Industries Ltd., Shandong Xinfa Hope Aluminium Industry Co., Ltd., Aleris, Rio Tinto, Norsk Hydro ASA, China Zhongwang, Aluminium Corporation of China Ltd., Alumina Ltd., China Alcoa Corporation, and others.

“Use of Aluminum in Various Applications Such as Shipbuilding and Aerospace Industry to Boost Market”

The global aluminum market is expected to be driven by rising awareness about the advantages of using aluminum products. The remarkable properties of aluminum such as light-weight, low density, malleability and ductility, not only exceed the expectations of manufacturers but also improves the operational performance. This is anticipated to boost the global market for aluminum in the forecast duration. Another important factor boosting the market is the wide variety of sectors that require aluminum for manufacturing other things. These sectors include electronic and electrical equipment, rail transport, automakers, shipbuilding, aerospace and aviation, shipbuilding, pharmaceutical and drug industry, and other engineering material manufacturing. Thus, the demand for aluminum in the market will always remain on the higher side.

However, the market may face restrictions in terms of the harmful effects of aluminum on people working in the industries. Studies show that people who are exposed to high levels of aluminum are likely to develop breathing problems, worst case, pulmonary fibrosis. Thus, the health issues related to high exposure to aluminum may hamper the global market in the long run.

“Asia Pacific Market to Register Fastest Growth on Account of Rising Application of Aluminum in Electronics Production”

Fortune Business Insights foresees the global aluminum market to be dominated by North America. This is because of the presence of large manufacturing factories such as Boeing-top aircraft manufacturing companies, NASA space research programs, and other automobile and defense projects by the U.S. where there is a high demand for aluminum. On the other side, the demand for aluminum in Europe is also high on account of its utilization in defense, food and processing industries, aviation and aerospace, and shipbuilding.

Considering the largest market for aluminum production base to be situated in China, Asia Pacific market is anticipated to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period. Other factors boosting this regional market are the great potential of aluminum used for investing in heavy industries and the rising consumption of electronic and electrical equipment in the region.

