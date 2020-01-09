Global Superalloys Market document is presented with a higher market approach in phrases of developments, promotion technique, upcoming stock, fortune activities, sales techniques, client actions or behaviours.

Superalloys Market: Manufacturer Detail

Aubert and Duva

Precision Castparts Corp

VSMPO-AVISMA

Advanced Metallurgical Group

SuperAlloy Industrial Company

Doncasters

A superalloy, or high-performance alloy, is an alloy that exhibits several key characteristics: excellent mechanical strength, resistance to thermal creep deformation, good surface stability, and resistance to corrosion or oxidation. The crystal structure is typically face-centered cubic austenitic.

Owing to these attributes, superalloys are widely adopted in gas turbine, oil and gas equipment, aerospace, and others, thus fueling the market growth. The base alloying element used for superalloys are nickel, cobalt, and iron. These alloys facilitate improved operating efficiency and reduce environmental emissions. Presently, there is an increased usage of superalloys owing to the increase in need for high-strength materials that can withstand high temperature and resist creeping in aerospace and aircraft applications. The growth of the market is further driven by increase in adoption of superalloys in aerospace and power industries. However, high cost of these alloying metals is expected to hamper the growth of the market.

EMEA accounted for 31% of the market share during 2017 and is predicted to retain its leadership until the end of 2023. The increased demand from the automotive and aircraft sector in this region is the key driver for the growth of the market. Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Sweden are the market leaders in this region contributing to the demand for super alloys.

The global Superalloys market was valued at 4080 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 7940 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% during 2020-2025.

This report focuses on Superalloys volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Superalloys market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Superalloys in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Superalloys manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

Superalloys Market by Types:

Nickel Based

Nickel-Iron Based

Cobalt-Based

Superalloys Market by Applications:

Aerospace

IGT

Industrial

Superalloys Market: Table of Contents

1 Industry Overview of Superalloys

1.1 Definition of Superalloys

1.2 Superalloys Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Superalloys Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.3 Superalloys Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Superalloys Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Superalloys Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Superalloys Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Superalloys Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Superalloys Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Superalloys Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Superalloys Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Superalloys Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Superalloys Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India Superalloys Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Superalloys

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Superalloys

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Superalloys

3 Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Superalloys

3.1 Capacity and Commercial Production Date

3.2 Global Superalloys Manufacturing Plants Distribution

3.3 Major Manufacturers Technology Source and Market Position of Superalloys

3.4 Recent Development and Expansion Plans

4 Key Figures of Major Manufacturers

4.1 Superalloys Production and Capacity Analysis

4.2 Superalloys Revenue Analysis

4.3 Superalloys Price Analysis

4.4 Market Concentration Degree

5 Superalloys Regional Market Analysis

5.1 Superalloys Production by Regions

5.1.1 Global Superalloys Production by Regions

5.1.2 Global Superalloys Revenue by Regions

5.2 Superalloys Consumption by Regions

5.3 North America Superalloys Market Analysis

5.3.1 North America Superalloys Production

5.3.2 North America Superalloys Revenue

5.3.3 Key Manufacturers in North America

5.3.4 North America Superalloys Import and Export

5.4 Europe Superalloys Market Analysis

5.4.1 Europe Superalloys Production

5.4.2 Europe Superalloys Revenue

5.4.3 Key Manufacturers in Europe

5.4.4 Europe Superalloys Import and Export

5.5 China Superalloys Market Analysis

5.5.1 China Superalloys Production

5.5.2 China Superalloys Revenue

5.5.3 Key Manufacturers in China

5.5.4 China Superalloys Import and Export

5.6 Japan Superalloys Market Analysis

5.6.1 Japan Superalloys Production

5.6.2 Japan Superalloys Revenue

5.6.3 Key Manufacturers in Japan

5.6.4 Japan Superalloys Import and Export

5.7 Southeast Asia Superalloys Market Analysis

5.7.1 Southeast Asia Superalloys Production

5.7.2 Southeast Asia Superalloys Revenue

5.7.3 Key Manufacturers in Southeast Asia

5.7.4 Southeast Asia Superalloys Import and Export

5.8 India Superalloys Market Analysis

5.8.1 India Superalloys Production

5.8.2 India Superalloys Revenue

5.8.3 Key Manufacturers in India

5.8.4 India Superalloys Import and Export

6 Superalloys Segment Market Analysis (by Type)

6.1 Global Superalloys Production by Type

6.2 Global Superalloys Revenue by Type

6.3 Superalloys Price by Type

7 Superalloys Segment Market Analysis (by Application)

7.1 Global Superalloys Consumption by Application

7.2 Global Superalloys Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2020)

8 Superalloys Major Manufacturers Analysis

9 Development Trend of Analysis of Superalloys Market

9.1 Global Superalloys Market Trend Analysis

9.1.1 Global Superalloys Market Size (Volume and Value) Forecast 2020-2025

9.2 Superalloys Regional Market Trend

9.2.1 North America Superalloys Forecast 2020-2025

9.2.2 Europe Superalloys Forecast 2020-2025

9.2.3 China Superalloys Forecast 2020-2025

9.2.4 Japan Superalloys Forecast 2020-2025

9.2.5 Southeast Asia Superalloys Forecast 2020-2025

9.2.6 India Superalloys Forecast 2020-2025

9.3 Superalloys Market Trend (Product Type)

9.4 Superalloys Market Trend (Application)

10.1 Marketing Channel

10.1.1 Direct Marketing

10.1.2 Indirect Marketing

10.3 Superalloys Customers

11 Market Dynamics

11.1 Market Trends

11.2 Opportunities

11.3 Market Drivers

11.4 Challenges

11.5 Influence Factors

Many More Chapters

