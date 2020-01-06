Global Steering Market 2020 analysis report is an efficient and comprehensive study on the present state focuses on factors boosting and hampering market for the key players.

SteeringMarket competition by top manufacturers/ Key player Profiled:

Jtekt

Robert Bosch Automotive Steering

ZF TRW Automotive Holdings

NSK

Nexteer Automotive

Mando

Thyssenkrupp

Hyundai Mobis

Showa

China Automotive Systems

Steering is the collection of components, linkages, etc. which allows any vehicle (car, motorcycle, bicycle) to follow the desired course.

The most conventional steering arrangement is to turn the front wheels using a hand-operated steering wheel which is positioned in front of the driver, via the steering column, which may contain universal joints (which may also be part of the collapsible steering column design), to allow it to deviate somewhat from a straight line. Other arrangements are sometimes found on different types of vehicles, for example, a tiller or rear-wheel steering.

The global Steering market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Steering volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Steering market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Steering in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Steering manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

Steering Market Segment by Type covers:

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Steering Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Passenger cars

LCVs

HandMCVs

Regional analysis covers:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Objective of Studies:

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analysing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth. To analyse the Steering market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porter five force analysis etc.

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Steering market.

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by application, product type and sub-segments.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World.

To track and analyse competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, new product developments, and research and developments in the global Steering market.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Industry Overview of Steering

1.1 Definition of Steering

1.2 Steering Segment by Type

1.3 Steering Segment by Applications

1.4 Global Steering Overall Market

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Steering

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Steering

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Steering

3 Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Steering

3.1 Capacity and Commercial Production Date

3.2 Global Steering Manufacturing Plants Distribution

3.3 Major Manufacturers Technology Source and Market Position of Steering

3.4 Recent Development and Expansion Plans

4 Key Figures of Major Manufacturers

4.1 Steering Production and Capacity Analysis

4.2 Steering Revenue Analysis

4.3 Steering Price Analysis

4.4 Market Concentration Degree

5 Steering Regional Market Analysis

5.1 Steering Production by Regions

5.2 Steering Consumption by Regions

5.3 North America Steering Market Analysis

5.4 Europe Steering Market Analysis

5.5 China Steering Market Analysis

5.6 Japan Steering Market Analysis

5.7 Southeast Asia Steering Market Analysis

5.8 India Steering Market Analysis

6 Steering Segment Market Analysis (by Type)

6.1 Global Steering Production by Type

6.2 Global Steering Revenue by Type

6.3 Steering Price by Type

7 Steering Segment Market Analysis (by Application)

7.1 Global Steering Consumption by Application

7.2 Global Steering Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

8 Steering Major Manufacturers Analysis

8.1 Company 1

8.1.1 Company 1 Steering Production Sites and Area Served

8.1.2 Company 1 Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.1.3 Company 1 Steering Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

9 Development Trend of Analysis of Steering Market

9.1 Global Steering Market Trend Analysis

9.2 Steering Regional Market Trend

9.3 Steering Market Trend (Product Type)

9.4 Steering Market Trend (Application)and many more chapters

