Geomarketing Software Market is the result of a through field study done over a period. Most of the data in this report comes from primary sources that include consumer surveys, retail surveys, and expert opinions. The research Methodology is detailed in subsequent chapters.

Report Titled: “Geomarketing Software Market by Deployment, Location, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024”

Global Geomarketing Software market research report 2020 delivers a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. Geomarketing Software market report discovers diverse topics such as regional market scope, product market various applications, market size according to specific product, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, industrial chain, market effect factors analysis, market size forecast, and more. This report also covers details of market size, growth spectrum, and the competitive scenario of Geomarketing Software market in the forecast period.

Global Geomarketing Software market is estimated growth “USD 12.41billion by 2020-2024 with a CAGR of over 26%”. The "YOY (year-over-year) growth rate for 2020 is estimated at 22.96%" by the end of 2024.

MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DEPLOYMENT:

Cloud-based

On-premises

MARKET SEGMENTATION BY LOCATION:

Outdoor

Indoor

Global Geomarketing Software market is formulated with the help of industry experts, processing companies, and analytical service providers that address the value chain of the market. The Geomarketing Software market report has been compiled through all the major resources and certifies significant statistics that are responsible to determine the future prospects of the Geomarketing Software industry across the globe. The report utilizes secondary research to examine riskier details about the Geomarketing Software market value structure, core pool of readers and different applications.

Major Key Players of Global Geomarketing Software Market:

Adobe Inc.

Alphabet Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

Oracle Corp.

Qualcomm Inc.

Salesforce.com Inc.

and Software AG.

About Geomarketing Software Market:

Geomarketing Software Market analysis considers sales from both outdoor and indoor locations. Our study also finds the sales of geomarketing software in APAC, Europe MEA, North America, and South America. In 2019, the outdoor segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as demand for the software from the telecommunications, retail, BFSI, travel and tourism, and transportation sectors will play a significant role in the outdoor segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global geomarketing software market report looks at factors such as increasing adoption of technologically advanced mobile devices, growth of digital advertisements on mobile devices, increasing use of location data-based decision-making, and need to improve business efficiency. However, lack of awareness about geomarketing among end-users, increasing use of advertisement-blocking solutions, and rise in privacy and security issues may hamper the growth of the geomarketing software industry over the forecast period.

The Primary Objectives of Geomarketing Software Market Report Are:

Comprehensive Geomarketing Software market intellect through detailed segmentation,

Geomarketing Software market size and forecasts, growth rates, market dynamics, industry structure and developments, market situation and trends

Detailed analysis of current dynamics and trends, key market players, and strategies in the Geomarketing Software industry,

Detailed value chain analysis and review of growth factors essential for the existing Geomarketing Software market players and new entrants,

Provide emerging opportunities in the Geomarketing Software industry and the future impact of major drivers and restraints of the Geomarketing Software market and,

Support decision makers in making cost-effective business decisions. Etc.

Geomarketing Software Market Dynamics:

Driver: Need To Improve Business Efficiency



Trends: Use Of Ai In Geomarketing Software In Digital Advertising



Challenges: Increasing Use Of Advertisement-Blocking Solutions





Need to improve business efficiency



Geomarketing software offers a quick and reliable way to reach many customers and thus helps companies deliver the desired customer experience. Businesses are increasingly adopting geomarketing software to focus on their core business processes and enhance operational efficiencies. Many customer-centric industries such as BFSI, retail, travel and tourism, and media and entertainment adopt geomarketing software to find new ways of reaching out to customers through interactive services and targeted campaigns. The growing need to improve business efficiencies will lead to the expansion of the global geomarketing software market at a CAGR of over 26% during the forecast period.



Use of AI in geomarketing software in digital advertising



The integration of AI in geomarketing software is helping businesses improve customer experience. AI analyzes customer behavior and then serves them the relevant advertisements, thereby increasing the number of conversions. Also, AI helps enterprises interpret enormous amounts of customer data and create personalized advertisements to improve the efficiency of an advertisement campaign. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.





The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Global Geomarketing Software market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out.

Regional Segmentation:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle East and Africa

The Geomarketing Software market has been created based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the growth prospects over the coming years and discussion of the key vendors.

Competitive Landscape:

With the presence of several major players, the global geomarketing software market is fragmented. Technavio’s robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading geomarketing software manufacturers, that include Adobe Inc., Alphabet Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., and Software AG.Also, the geomarketing software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Valuable Points from Geomarketing Software Market Research Report 2020-2024:

Significant changes in Market dynamics.

Reporting and assessment of recent industry developments.

A complete background analysis, which includes a valuation of the parental Geomarketing Software Market.

Current, Historical, and projected size of the Geomarketing Software Market from the viewpoint of both value and volume.

Geomarketing Software Market segmentation according to Top Regions.

Geomarketing Software Market shares and strategies of key Manufacturers.

Emerging Specific segments and regional for Geomarketing Software Market.

An objective valuation of the trajectory of the Market.

Recommendations to Top Companies for reinforcement their foothold in the market.

Geomarketing Software Market 2020-2024 Report TOC Covers:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



•2.1 Preface



•2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE



•Market ecosystem



•Market characteristics



•Value chain analysis



•Market segmentation analysis



PART 04: MARKET SIZING



•Market definition



•Market sizing 2019



•Market outlook



•Market size and forecast 2019-2024



PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



•Bargaining power of buyers



•Bargaining power of suppliers



•Threat of new entrants



•Threat of substitutes



•Threat of rivalry



•Market condition



PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DEPLOYMENT



•Market segmentation by deployment



•Comparison by deployment



•Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•On-premises - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•Market opportunity by deployment



PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY LOCATION



•Market segmentation by location



•Comparison by location



•Outdoor - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•Indoor - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•Market opportunity by location



PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



•Geographic segmentation



•Geographic comparison



•North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•Key leading countries



•Market opportunity



PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



•Market drivers



•Market challenges



PART 12: MARKET TRENDS



•Advent of big data and location-based analytics



•Evolution of programmatic advertisement buying



•Use of AI in geomarketing software for digital advertising



PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



•Overview



•Landscape disruption



•Competitive scenario



PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS



•Vendors covered



•Vendor classification



•Market positioning of vendors



•Adobe Inc.



•Alphabet Inc.



•Cisco Systems Inc.



•Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc.



•International Business Machines Corp.



•Microsoft Corp.



•Oracle Corp.



•Qualcomm Inc.



•Salesforce.com Inc.



•Software AG



PART 15: APPENDIX



•Research methodology



•List of abbreviations



•Definition of market positioning of vendors



PART 16: EXPLORE





