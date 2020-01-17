MySmarTrend

MindStir Media Becomes #1 Ranked Self-Publishing Website

Written on Fri 2020-01-17 09:35 PM EDT
(ABNewswire via Comtex)

Award-winning self-publishing company MindStir Media has been helping authors self-publish for over a decade. Throughout the years, the company has garnered numerous awards but its latest accolade comes from Penny Matters, a popular blog that has ranked MindStir Media #1 among the best self-publishing websites for 2020.

&ldquo;Here at MindStir Media, we&rsquo;ve worked tirelessly to constantly refine our business and it&rsquo;s been paying off,&rdquo; said J.J. Hebert, the founder and operator of MindStir Media LLC. &ldquo;I&rsquo;m honored to see MindStir ranked at the top of the Penny Matters list of best self-publishing websites. I count it as an achievement that speaks to years of hard work and dedication to our author clients. Many of our clients have always considered us a top option among self-publishing companies, but it&rsquo;s always nice to get some official recognition from a source such as Penny Matters.&rdquo;

MindStir Media and its books have won over twenty awards since 2009. The #1 ranking from Penny Matters adds to MindStir&rsquo;s long list of accomplishments. According to Hebert, MindStir is also looking to double its award numbers within five years.

&ldquo;We&rsquo;re always focused on quality over quantity, so as long as we keep producing high-quality books above all else, I&rsquo;m sure the awards will keep coming in,&rdquo; Hebert concluded.

About MindStir Media:

MindStir Media is an award-winning self-publishing company headquartered in New Hampshire. Since 2009, the company has helped thousands of authors through consultations and its world-famous self-publishing and marketing services.

For more information, visit the official MindStir website at www.MindStirMedia.com

