Award-winning self-publishing company MindStir Media has been helping authors self-publish for over a decade. Throughout the years, the company has garnered numerous awards but its latest accolade comes from Penny Matters, a popular blog that has ranked MindStir Media #1 among the best self-publishing websites for 2020.

“Here at MindStir Media, we’ve worked tirelessly to constantly refine our business and it’s been paying off,” said J.J. Hebert, the founder and operator of MindStir Media LLC. “I’m honored to see MindStir ranked at the top of the Penny Matters list of best self-publishing websites. I count it as an achievement that speaks to years of hard work and dedication to our author clients. Many of our clients have always considered us a top option among self-publishing companies, but it’s always nice to get some official recognition from a source such as Penny Matters.”

MindStir Media and its books have won over twenty awards since 2009. The #1 ranking from Penny Matters adds to MindStir’s long list of accomplishments. According to Hebert, MindStir is also looking to double its award numbers within five years.

“We’re always focused on quality over quantity, so as long as we keep producing high-quality books above all else, I’m sure the awards will keep coming in,” Hebert concluded.

About MindStir Media:

MindStir Media is an award-winning self-publishing company headquartered in New Hampshire. Since 2009, the company has helped thousands of authors through consultations and its world-famous self-publishing and marketing services.

For more information, visit the official MindStir website at www.MindStirMedia.com

