A power tailgate system is a device that aids the opening and closing a car's tailgate or boot lid automatically. The tailgate can be opened and closed by pressing a button in the dashboard, using a remote controller, or through gestures, which are tracked by sensors placed beneath the rear bumper. The system consists of mechatronic components that are enclosed in a power assembly comprising electric latches, component carriers, and closures for opening and closing of the tailgate.



Europe is the largest production region, the Europe occupies about 52% of the market share in 2016, the second largest region is North America, North America occupies about 27% market share, the Asia has little production, it only occupies about 15% market share; the largest company is brose, it occupies about 53% of the market share, the second largest company is Huf.



The largest consumption region is Europe, it occupies about 59% market share, the second largest region is the North America, it occupies about 18% market share, and the smallest consumption region is RoW, China has the largest consumption growth rate.



In the last five years, the power Liftgate has great consumption growth rate, it can be divided into two types Conventional Power Liftgate, Hands-free Power Liftgate; the Conventional Power Liftgate occupies about 60% market share in 2016, in the application region, it mainly used in the SUV, it occupies about 67% market share in 2016; In the future, the permeability will have high growth rate, China will also have a higher growth rate, the permeability will also increase, the price have great relationship with the raw material and technology.



Brose

Huf

Magna

HI-LEX

Aisin

STRATTEC

United States (Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain)

APAC (China, Japan, Korea, Australia)

Africa (Egypt, Israel, Turkey)

Conventional Power Liftgate

Hands-free Power Liftgate

SUV

Sedan

Other

