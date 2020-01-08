Structural Adhesive Tape Market analyse competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

Global “Structural Adhesive Tape Market” covers important aspects of the market basic parameters. The report outlines the business category by focusing on the overall industry, growth prospects, types and applications. It summarizes the market's Structural Adhesive Tape, considering current and future circumstances. It also provides information in terms of development and capabilities.

About Structural Adhesive Tape Market Report:Structural adhesive tapes are made up of specialized adhesives which provide high strength bond between two surfaces. This tape offers high bonding strength, fast fixture, durability, impact resistance and versatility features. Structural adhesive tape offers various advantages over other alternatives such as welding, rivets and bolts as the former gives better bond strength. This tape is used in various end use industries such as aerospace and aviation, marine, automotive, construction and other industries.

Top manufacturers/players:

Henkel AG

3M Company

Ashland Inc.

Dow Chemical Company

Sika AG

Scott Bader Co.

Arkema

Lord Corporation

Structural Adhesive Tape Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2024. The Structural Adhesive Tape report helps analysts to improve their business strategy and useful data. It shows the trend of methods to differentiate itself from the major players in the world market and other players. This analysis outlines the information of Structural Adhesive Tape market over certain specific segments. An analysis of the Structural Adhesive Tape research report relies on the overall market, size available, development scenario and analysis.

Structural Adhesive Tape Market Segment by Regions-

USA

EU

Japan

China and Others.

Structural Adhesive Tape Market report consumption with respect to other regions like Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia.

Structural Adhesive Tape Market Segment by Types:

Single Sided Bonding

Double Sided Bonding

maStructural Adhesive Tape Market Segment by Applications:

Furniture Industry

Construction Industry

Automotive Industry

Aviation and Aerospace

Marine

Water and Sewer

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Structural Adhesive Tape are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2024

Through the statistical analysis, the Structural Adhesive Tape Market report depicts the global market of Structural Adhesive Tape Industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and import/export. The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

Table of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Structural Adhesive Tape Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.5 Market Dynamics



2ManufacturersProfiles

3GlobalStructural Adhesive TapeSales,Revenue,MarketShareandCompetitionbyManufacturer(2017-2018)

3.1 Global Structural Adhesive Tape and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

3.2 Global Structural Adhesive Tape Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

4GlobalStructural Adhesive TapeMarketAnalysisbyRegions

4.1 Global Structural Adhesive Tape, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America Structural Adhesive Tape and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Structural Adhesive Tape and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Structural Adhesive Tape and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.5 South America Structural Adhesive Tape and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Structural Adhesive Tape and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5NorthAmericaStructural Adhesive TapebyCountry

5.1 North America Structural Adhesive Tape, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.2 United States Structural Adhesive Tape and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.3 Canada Structural Adhesive Tape and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.4 Mexico Structural Adhesive Tape and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6EuropeStructural Adhesive TapebyCountry

6.1 Europe Structural Adhesive Tape, Revenue and Market Share by Country

6.2 Germany Structural Adhesive Tape and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.3 UK Structural Adhesive Tape and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.4 France Structural Adhesive Tape and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.5 Russia Structural Adhesive Tape and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.6 Italy Structural Adhesive Tape and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7Asia-PacificStructural Adhesive TapebyCountry

7.1 Asia-Pacific Structural Adhesive Tape, Revenue and Market Share by Country

7.2 China Structural Adhesive Tape and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7.3 Japan Structural Adhesive Tape and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7.4 Korea Structural Adhesive Tape and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7.5 India Structural Adhesive Tape and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7.6 Southeast Asia Structural Adhesive Tape and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

8SouthAmericaStructural Adhesive TapebyCountry

8.1 South America Structural Adhesive Tape, Revenue and Market Share by Country

8.2 Brazil Structural Adhesive Tape and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

8.3 Argentina Structural Adhesive Tape and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

8.4 Colombia Structural Adhesive Tape and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9MiddleEastandAfricaStructural Adhesive TapebyCountries

9.1 Middle East and Africa Structural Adhesive Tape, Revenue and Market Share by Country

9.2 Saudi Arabia Structural Adhesive Tape and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.3 Turkey Structural Adhesive Tape and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.4 Egypt Structural Adhesive Tape and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.5 Nigeria Structural Adhesive Tape and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

10GlobalStructural Adhesive TapeMarketSegmentbyType

11GlobalStructural Adhesive TapeMarketSegmentbyApplication

12Structural Adhesive TapeMarketForecast(2019-2024)

12.1 Global Structural Adhesive Tape, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)

12.2 Structural Adhesive Tape Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

Continued…

