Playground Equipment industry report presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers, Production, Revenue, Supply, Consumption, Export, Import, Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Market Effect Factors Analysis in the market. To strategically profile the key players and systematically analyse their growth strategies.

Report Title: -“Global Playground Equipment Market Growth 2020-2024”

Global “Playground Equipment Market” 2020 Industry Research Report is an expert and in-depth study on the current state of the Playground Equipment industry. Research report categorizes the global Playground Equipment market by top players/Manufacture’s, region, type and end user. The market size section gives the Playground Equipment market revenues, covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future. The report studies the competitive environment of the Playground Equipment market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.

Playground equipment refers to equipment intended for use in the play areas of parks, schools, childcare facilities, institutions, multiple family dwellings, restaurants, resorts, and recreational developments, and other areas of public use.With the development of social economy and improvement of living standard, the demand of playground equipment constantly increased in these years. In 2017, the global playground equipment market is led by Asia-Pacific, capturing about 44.28% of global playground equipment consumption. North America is the second-largest region-wise market with 25.82% global consumption share. At present, this industry is. The major manufacturers of playground equipment including in PlayCore, Landscape Structures, Kompan, Inc., Playpower, ELI, etc. Henderson. To increase the profitability and competitiveness, playground equipment manufacturers increased investment in the RandD and product design process. While some manufacturers produce particular playground equipment to fit the consumers’ demands.\The classifications of playground equipment are Monkey Bars, Sandbox, Climbing Equipment, Swings and Slides, etc. It can be widely used in many industries. Survey results showed that 24.94% of the playground equipment market is Swings and Slides in 2016.

According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from North America and Europe are the major leaders in the international market of playground equipment. Manufacturers from China are immature in technology. There is large space in the China market, as well as big gap between international brands and local brands on price. Conclusively, the playground equipment manufacture industry has an expected future, the markets will still growing over time. So in the next few years, playground equipment production will show a trend of steady growth. According to this study, over the next five years the Playground Equipment market will register a 10.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 7400 million by 2024, from US$ 4180 million in 2019.

Playground Equipmentmarket Top Key Players/Manufactures:

PlayCore

Landscape Structures

KompanInc.

Playpower

ELI

Henderson

E.Beckmann

SportsPlay

Childforms

Kaiqi

ABC-Team

DYNAMO

Playground EquipmentProduction Breakdown Data byTop Region:

United States (Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain)

APAC (China, Japan, Korea, Australia)

Africa (Egypt, Israel, Turkey)

To study and analyze the global Playground Equipment consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2024.

By the product type, the Playground Equipment marketis primarily split into:

Monkey Bars

Sandbox

Climbing Equipment

Swings and Slides

Balance Equipment

Motion and Spinning

Others

By the end users/application, Playground Equipment marketreport coversthe following segments:

Commercial Playgrounds

Adult Outdoor Fitness Equipment

Theme Play Systems

Others

