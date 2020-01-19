The global serveware market is expected to reach USD 15.9 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., registering a 3.7% CAGR over the forecast period. Growing popularity of ceramic ware and glassware in households across the globe has been propelling the market. The versatility of serveware in commercial applications is also a key factor driving the market. In addition to being aesthetically pleasing, these tableware are suitable for cooking as well as heating in the microwave/oven. The shortcoming of ceramics being breakable and fragile is overcome with the introduction of melamine serveware, which is known to be shatterproof and much more durable.

Growing trend of buffet system for various meals in restaurants across countries such as U.S., U.K., Italy, Hong Kong, China, and India has been a key factor boosting the demand for serving ware, including metal and ceramic chafing dishes. In several North American and European countries, breakfast and lunch buffets are very popular and hosting such meals requires a lot of serveware, which is driving the market.

Product Insights

Bowls and platters accounted for a share of more than 30.0% in the global market revenue in 2018 as they are the most common variants of serveware in households across the globe, irrespective of the cuisine. These are available in a variety of materials and are chosen depending on the food to be served. Chafing dishes are expected to be the fastest growing segment from 2019 to 2025, registering a CAGR of 4.6%. A variety of chafers are available in the market: chafer girdles, coffee chafer urns, drop in chafers, and marmite chafers. These can be fueled by electricity, wicks, gels, LPG, and various other mediums. Their rapid adoption for residential application to host small gatherings has been propelling the segment. Chafing dishes meant for home usage are smaller in size, easy to clean and maintain, and require less electricity.

Get Details For "Sample Report, TOC, Segmentation & methodology of Serveware Market" Click Link Below:

https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/serveware-market

Players have been competing on design and product innovation, looking to incorporate some of the latest trends in the industry. For instance, EcoBurner’s patented range of chafing dishes is known to be safer, greener, and cleaner than gel and wick variants available in the market. These zero fuel waste burners and serveware produce 75% less carbon emissions, have no toxic fumes, and always stay cool to touch. The chafing dishes are being widely adopted across the globe, in countries like Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Mexico, Singapore, Amsterdam, U.K., and Canada.

Application Insights

The commercial segment accounted for a share of more than 60.0% in the global serveware market in 2018. Initially, serveware was mostly used in hotels, restaurants, events and gatherings, railway pantry coaches, airlines, and other public dining places. The purpose of the same has been to feed a large group of people and also offer an appetizing view of the food being served. Chafing dishes are commonly used at such meals, which help keep the food warm throughout. Boards and trays are also increasingly useful for serving appetizers to a large crowd. The commercial application segment will continue to dominate the market over the forecast period.

Would you Like to Take a Look On "Sample Report" of Serveware Market Click the Link Below:

https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/serveware-market/request/rs1

Further key findings from the report suggest:

By product, bowls and platters accounted for more than 30.0% of the global serveware market revenue in 2018. The dominance is attributed to high popularity and penetration of the products in restaurants and households across the globe

Chafing dishes will register the highest CAGR of 4.6% from 2019 to 2025 owing to rising demand for buffets and other dining systems across restaurants

Metal ware accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 30.0% in 2018. Plastic tableware is expected to witness the fastest growth from 2019 to 2025 owing to the inexpensiveness and wide variety of these products

Key manufacturers include Le Creuset, Borosil Glass Works Ltd., Churchill China plc, Fiskars Group, La Opala RG Limited, and All-Clad Metalcrafters, LLC. New product launch is expected to be a key strategy among serveware manufacturers.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts @ https://www.grandviewresearch.com/inquiry/7035/ibb

Grand View Research has segmented the global serveware market on the basis of product, raw material, application, and region:

Serveware Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

Bowl & Platters

Boards & Trays

Chafing Dish

Jugs & Beverage Pots

Condiments & Sauceboats

Compotes & Tiered Stands

Others

Serveware Raw Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

Metal

Plastic

Glass

Ceramic

Wood & Others

Serveware Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

Commercial

Household

Serveware Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

North America U.S.

Europe Germany U.K.

Asia Pacific China India

Central & South America Brazil

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South Africa

Explore the BI enabled intuitive market research database, Navigate with Grand View Compass, by Grand View Research, Inc.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services on 46 industries across 126 major countries worldwide. This U.S.-based market research and consulting company is registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco. Comprising over 4126 analysts and consultants, the company adds 121200+ market research reports to its extensive database each year. Supported by an interactive market intelligence platform, the team at Grand View Research guides Fortune 600 companies and prominent academic institutes in comprehending the global and regional business environment and carefully identifying future opportunities.

Media Contact

Company Name: Grand View Research, Inc.

Contact Person: Sherry James, Corporate Sales Specialist - U.S.A.

Email: Send Email

Phone: 1-415-349-0058, Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Address:201, Spear Street, 1100

City: San Francisco

State: California

Country: United States

Website: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/serveware-market







