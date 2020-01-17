Frank Michael House, owner, and president of House Management, LLC, a premier real estate investment, development, and management firm, is pursuing an expanding property portfolio.

With plans to expand the existing House Management, LLC portfolio, Frank Michael House has announced the firm is pursuing contract negotiations and term bargaining agreements with an emirates group in Jumeriah Beach, Dubai. These preliminary discussions concern potential purchase agreements for a food chain restaurant, which will expand House Management, LLC’s real estate portfolio, investment potential, and commercial market reach.

Several chain restaurant options are being evaluated in these preliminary discussions, including agreements with the world’s most notable brands like Five Guys, Kentucky Fried Chicken, and Burger King. These expansion and development opportunities mark an opportunity for House Management, LLC to continue building its diverse portfolio in 2020. With a decision expected by the Summer of this year, House Management, LLC is expected to continue growing as one of the nation’s premier real estate investment and management services firms.

A proud public partner, House Management, LLC is a corporate sponsor and supporter of Habitat for Humanity and the American Humane Society, two non-profit causes that support underserved populations in Georgia and surrounding communities. While expanding its real estate portfolio this year, House Management, LLC is looking forward to new public partnerships using resources gained from this year’s purchase discussions in Dubai.

About House Management, LLC

House Management, LLC is a real estate investment and management services firm in Suwanee, Georgia. Primarily operating in the management services business and investment industry, House Management, LLC delves into the engineering, accounting, ownership, research, and management services sectors of real estate.



