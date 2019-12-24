Asia- Pacific Foot and Ankle Allograft Market By Surgery Type {Orthopedic Reconstruction(Non-Unions Fractures, Arthrodesis Procedures, Osteotomy Procedures), Cartilage Restoration (Talar Dome Repair, Tibial Plafond Repair, Metatarsal Repair, Talonavicular Joint Repair, Subtalar Joint Repair), Soft Tissue Tendon & Ligament Repair(Tendon Augmentation, Ligament Repair, Fat Pad Replacement, Plantar Plate Repair), Wound Care(Ankle Ulcer Treatment, Neuropathic Foot Ulcer Treatment)}, Product Type (Allograft Wedges, Allograft Tendons, Allograft Acellular Dermal Matrix, Cartilage Allograft Matrix, Skin Allografts, Amniotic Membranes), End User (Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinics, Ambulatory Center), Countries (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Philippines and Rest of APAC) - Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

The Asia-Pacific Foot and Ankle Allograft Market is expected to reach USD 82.425 million by 2024, from USD 54.400 million in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 5.4% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024. The new market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

The factors such as increasing numbers of sports injuries, increased number of arthroscopic surgeries, rising number of aging and geriatric population, increasing incidence of chronic wounds and diabetic foot ulcer, technological advancement and new product launches are driving the growth of market.On the other hand, lack of awareness may hinder the growth of the market. The foot and ankle allograft market in the Asia-Pacificregion is leading in Japan.

Market Segmentation:Asia-Pacific Foot And Ankle Allograft Market

The Asia-Pacificfoot and ankle allograft market is segmented on the basis of product type, surgery type and end user.On the basis of product type, the global foot and ankle allograft market is segmented into 6 product types which include allograft wedges, allograft tendons, allograft acellular dermal matrix, cartilage allograft matrix, skin allografts and amniotic membranes. In 2017, allograft acellular dermal matrix segment is expected to dominate the Asia-Pacific foot and ankle allograft market with 26.5% market share and is expected to reach USD 23.98 million by 2024, growing at the highest CAGR of 6.5% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

On the basis of surgery type, Asia-Pacific foot and ankle allograft market is segmented into arthrodesis procedures, osteotomy procedures and others. In 2017, arthrodesis procedures segment is expected to dominate the Asia-Pacific foot and ankle allograft market with 43.4% market share and is expected to reach USD 2.09 million by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024. However, osteotomy procedures market segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.8% in the forecast period, and is expected to reach USD 2.12 million in 2024 from USD 1.58 million in 2016.

On the basis of end user, Asia-Pacific foot and ankle allograft market is segmented into hospitals, orthopedic clinics and ambulatory center. In 2017, hospitals segment is expected to dominate the Asia-Pacific foot and ankle allograft market with 53.5% market share and is expected to reach USD 45.59 million by 2024, growing at the highest CAGR of 5.9% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

Key Drivers:Asia-Pacific Foot And Ankle Allograft Market

Asia-Pacific foot and ankle allograftmarket is growing with the increasing numbers of sports injuries, increased number of arthroscopic surgeries, rising number of aging and geriatric population, increasing incidence of chronic wounds and diabetic foot ulcer, technological advancement and new product launches are driving the growth of market.

Key Points:Asia-Pacific Foot And Ankle Allograft Market

Asia-Pacific foot and ankle allograft market is dominated by CONMED Corporation, followed by Wright Medical Group N.V. and RTI Surgical, Inc.

Allograft acellular dermal matrix segment is expected to dominate the Asia-Pacific foot and ankle allograft market.

The foot and ankle allograft market in the Asia-Pacific region is leading in Japan, China, India and South Korea.Japan accounts for the highest market share in this region.

