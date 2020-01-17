TEMPLE, Texas - Jan. 17, 2020 - PRLog -- Security Bank, a Texas community bank, has expanded its operations to include a new location in Temple. The Temple office is Security Banks's 2nd location. The decision to expand in Temple, rooted in the fact that a large portion of their business lives in Temple, was a decision made with Security Bank customers in mind. "We wanted to provide a more convenient deposit solution with this local branch," said Trey Hancock, Security Bank Chairman.



Since 1940, Security Bank has operated by its core values of honesty and integrity. They are always willing to go the extra mile for their customers and are committed to providing friendly, caring, and compassionate service. As they expand in Temple, they will offer the same services and help their customers achieve their financial goals. Security Bank takes pride in being a community partner that builds a better future, and they are thrilled to expand that to the Temple branch.



Terry Whitley, Security Bank President and Temple resident, added, "we look forward to serving our current and future customers in Bell County."





