NEWS »»»
Key Segments Covered in Hydrogen Sulphide Market Report End-Use Industry are Chemicals, Pharmaceutical, Laboratories and Analysis and more
Steadfast rise in the demand for fertilizers around the world will be the central force driving the growth of the global hydrogen sulfide market size till 2026. According to the International Fertilizer Association (IFA), world fertilizer demand is expected at an average of 1.3% till 2022, hitting 199 million tons as 2022 ends. Africa will make the largest contribution to this growth, closely followed by Eastern Europe, Central Asia, and Latin America. This demand is mainly aggravated by the rising agricultural activities to meet the food and nutrition demands of the fast-increasing world population.
List of prominent companies that are operating in the global Hydrogen Sulfide Market are:
The World Bank estimates that by 2050, developments in agriculture will lead to the feeding of 9.7 billion people. Since hydrogen sulfide is one of the crucial raw materials in making pesticides and fertilizers, expansion of agriculture and the fertilizer industry will bode well for the hydrogen sulfide market growth in the forecast period.
Fortune Business Insights™, in its report, titled “Hydrogen Sulphide Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By End-Use Industry (Chemicals, Pharmaceutical, Laboratories and Analysis) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”, shares the following information:
Get Sample PDF:
https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/hydrogen-sulphide-market-101725
Hydrogen Sulfide (H2S) is a chemical compound that is commonly found when crude oil and natural gas are drilled. It is also a by-product of wastewater and sewer treatment processes. The gas is distinguishable by its foul odor of rotten eggs.
Rising Power Production Through Nuclear Energy to Boost the Market
One of the leading hydrogen sulfide market trends is the utilization of H2S in nuclear power plants for the production of heavy water. H2S is enriched with deuterium and it is then added to regular water, thus producing heavy water. Heavy water plays a vital role in nuclear power generation as it moderates the movement of neutrons in a reactor so that they can engage with the uranium-235 isotope.
The demand for hydrogen sulfide is set to get further bolstered by the increasing employment of nuclear energy for power generation. According to the Nuclear Energy Agency, an addition of 11.2 GW of nuclear capacity was made in 2018. The agency further states that based on the current rate, by 2030, global nuclear capacity will reach 497 GW, which bodes well for this market.
Asia-Pacific to Reign over the Market
Among regions, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to dominate the hydrogen sulfide market share during the forecast period. This will be a result of rapid developments in agricultural practices in India and China, which is also fueling the fertilizer industry in the region. Sophistication of nuclear power generation technologies is expected to drive the market in North America, who will also hold the second largest share, and Europe.
Increasing Focus on Sustainable Technologies to Stimulate Innovation Energies
Key players are doubling down their investment in RandD to bring out new and environment-friendly technologies in a bid to gain a competitive edge in this market. The hydrogen sulfide market forecast also predicts competition based on operational diversification and geographic expansion by companies to widen their sales horizons.
Major Segments Includes:
By End-Use Industry
By Geography
Key Industry Developments:
Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:
https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/hydrogen-sulphide-market-101725
Have a Look at Related Reports:
Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Size, Share and Global Growth Insights Forecast till 2026 | Fortune Business Insights™
Gaskets and Seals Market Size, Share and Global Trend Forecast till 2026 | Fortune Business Insights™
About Us:
Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.
Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.
At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.
Contact Us:
Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.
308, Supreme Headquarters,
Survey No. 36, Baner,
Pune-Bangalore Highway,
Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.
Phone:
US :+1 424 253 0390
UK : +44 2071 939123
APAC : +91 744 740 1245
Email: [email protected]
Website: Fortune Business Insights
Follow us on:
LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs
Press Release Distributed by The Express Wire
To view the original version on The Express Wire visit Hydrogen Sulphide Market Size, Fiture Trends in 2020 by Global Share and Analysis Forecast till 2026 | Fortune Business Insights(TM)