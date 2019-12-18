The European machine vision market is witnessing a tremendous growth both in manufacturing as well as non-industrial application fields.

According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled “Machine Vision Systems Market - Global Analysis and Forecast to 2027”, the global machine vision systems market is expected to reach US$ 17.57 Bn by 2027, registering a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period of 2019-2027.

In 2018, Europe is estimated to account to hold the largest market share, growing at a CAGR of 6.2%.

Major countries considered in the European region include Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy. The European machine vision market is witnessing a tremendous growth both in manufacturing as well as non-industrial application fields. Growth in medical technology and intelligent traffic systems are one of the biggest driver for this growth. Other sectors apart from industrial manufacturing that are propelling the demand includes transport and logistics. Most of the machine vision systems manufacturers are based in Europe and exports these systems across the globe.

Machine vision systems manufacturers in Europe are the key players in industries such as automotive, aerospace, defense, chemical, food, and many more. European automotive industry is one of the major sectors investing in RandD which accounts to almost 5 percent of the total industry turnover and Germany being one of the major countries contributing to this growth, which invests around one-third of the total RandD spending in global automotive sector. Furthermore, several big automotive players and automotive facilities are located in Europe. Europe is expected to play a vital role in automotive manufacturing, and the facilities are well equipped with latest technologies to produce more sophisticated and quality products.

The European region comprises of highly developed economies and the automotive sector is one of the crucial industry of the region, which contributes a significant portion in the EU’s GDP. The Europe region is one the world’s biggest producers of motor vehicles and also, automotive sector in one of the largest private sector in RandD. The European Commission supports the automotive industry by providing funding for technological harmonization. Furthermore, the government has doubled the funds for cooperative RandD in the automotive sector for 2014-2020. Thus, the market growth for machine vision systems in the region is anticipated to rise during the forecast period.

Key findings of the study:

As the adoption of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) will increase, machine vision market is anticipated to see a substantial boost in its growth. Industrial IoT integrates production technology with information technology and it involves extensive data capture and analytics to continually optimize the operation of factories. Machine vision is one of the most important basic technologies to supply IIoT with information. Manufacturing’s rapid adaption of IIoT has led to a renaissance in robotics and the renewed need for machine vision.

Players that are operating successfully in global machine vision systems market space are Basler AG, IDS Imaging Development Systems GmbH, Omron Microscan Systems, Inc., Cognex Corporation, Keyence Corporation, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Datalogic S.p.A, FLIR Systems, Inc., ISRA VISION AG, and OmniVision Technologies, Inc.

Reasons To Buy

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the machine vision systems market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

