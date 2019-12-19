Key Companies Covered in Dehydrated Vegetable Market Report are Archer Daniels Midland Company, Hansen Holding A/S, Kalsec Inc., Inc, Merck KGaA, Zhengzhou Bainafo Bioengineering Co., Galactic S.A, Kerry Group Plc, Wiley Organics, Inc. (Organic Technologies) and more

The fostering demand for healthy convenience food products high longer duration of shelf life is boosting the global dehydrated vegetable market anticipates Fortune Business Insights in their new report. The report is titled, “Dehydrated Vegetable Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Vegetable Type (Potato, Cabbage, Beans, Carrot, Tomato, Onion, Mushroom, Pea, Others), By Nature (Organic, Conventional), By Technology (Spray Drying, Freeze Drying, Vacuum Drying, Drum Drying, Others), By End-user (Food Product Manufacturers, Food Service and Retail, Household) and Geography Forecast till 2026.”

List of prominent companies that are operating in the global Dehydrated Vegetable Market are:

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Hansen Holding A/S, Kalsec Inc., Inc

Merck KGaA, Zhengzhou Bainafo Bioengineering Co.

Galactic S.A

Kerry Group Plc

Wiley Organics, Inc. (Organic Technologies)

Kemin Industries, Inc.

Dumoco Co. Ltd

I. du Pont de Nemours

MAYASAN Food Industries A.S.

Naturex SA

BTSA Biotecnologías Aplicadas

Cayman Chemical Company

Chihon Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Handary S.A. and Siveele B.V., among others.

According to the study, the market is anticipated to be dominated by the dehydrated beans segment on the basis of segmentation by product type. The demand for dehydrated beans is anticipated to be high in the forecast duration as well owing to the surplus amount of fibres, protein, antioxidants, vitamins, and other important minerals present in beans.

On the other side, the demand of dehydrated vegetables from food product manufacturers is anticipated to generate highest revenues in the forecast period on the basis of categorization by end users.

This is because of the higher demand for ready-to-eat and processed vegetables on a worldwide basis. The demand for these vegetable products is usually from developed nations such as Germany, Canada, the U.S., and others.

Increasing Demand for Processed Food to Boost Market

Dehydrated vegetables are utilized for producing food products namely instant noodles, soup, snacks, and others. Dehydrated vegetables are so named because of the moisture content removed from them for longer shelf life. Various techniques namely vacuum drying, freeze drying, and spray drying, among others are used for dehydrating vegetables.

The major factor boosting the global dehydrated vegetables market is the rising demand for processed and ready-to-eat food products that contains a good proportion of vegetable content in them.

However, the market may face challenges in terms of political and climatic factors. In addition, increasing practice of eating healthy and making healthy choices is also making consumers abstain from consuming processed food. This may hamper the market in the long run.

Asia Pacific to Emerge as Major Vegetable Exporters Worldwide with Major Agriculture-based Nations namely India Supporting Growth

Fortune Business Insights foresees the global dehydrated vegetables market to hold dominance by North America. Reasons for such great revenue generation in this region are the high demand for processed and ready-to-eat food products. Another important factor boosting the market in North America is the presence of a well-established agricultural sector.

On the other side, European countries are demanding for dehydrated vegetables and this may turn to be fruitful for the region in the coming years. The increasing demand for nutrition-rich and healthy ready-to-eat food products may help the market in Europe earn generous revenues during the forecast duration.

Furthermore, the Asia Pacific market is also anticipated to grow at a remarkable pace in the coming years on account of the presence of agriculture-based nations such as India, and China. This is further prognosticated to be the major vegetable exporter worldwide.

Major Segmentation includes;

By Vegetable Type

Potato

Cabbage

Beans

Carrot

Tomato

Onion

Mushroom

Pea

Others

By Nature

Organic

Conventional

By Technology

Spray Drying

Freeze Drying

Vacuum Drying

Drum Drying

Others

By End-user

Food Product Manufacturers

Food Service and Retail

Household

Others

By Geography

High Competitive Landscape on Account of Multiple Players Boosting Market Revenue

Major players are focussing on incorporating advanced processes and technologies for improving the quality of food products. Companies are coming into strategic collaborations with other companies in order to work on achieving better goals and generate higher revenues to the market while they still stay on the top of the competition.

Other strategies adopted by vendors of the market include merger and acquisitions, high investments in research and development and new product launches. Such strategies are anticipated to generate higher revenues for the dehydrated vegetables market in the forecast period.

