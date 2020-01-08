NEWS »»»
Recently published report on Global Software Project Management (SPM) Software Market by Orbis Research includes market overview, detailed literature on products, services and overall industry scenario by 2025. The key categories covered in the market segmentation are region, applications and key players Exacq Technologies, Milestone Systems, Aimetis Corp., AxxonSoft, 3VR, On-Net Surveillance Systems Inc., Verint Systems, and Salient Systems.
Global Video Management Software (VMS) industry valued approximately USD 8.25 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 16.85% over the forecast period 2017-2025. The major driving factors for this industry include an easy way of deployment and rising use of IP videos, third-party integration in addition to other digital business systems, escalating security concerns almost everywhere owing to increasing security threats, and rising penetration of video surveillance in a vast range of applications.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it will also incorporate the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
Solution:
Video Intelligence
Case Management
Advanced Video Management
Mobile Application
Technology:
Analog Based
IP Based
Service:
Managed Services
Professional Services
Deployment:
Cloud
On Premise
Vertical:
Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)
Government and Defense
Telecommunications and IT (ICT)
Retail
Energy and Utilities
Healthcare
Regions:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are:
Exacq Technologies, Milestone Systems, Aimetis Corp., AxxonSoft, 3VR, On-Net Surveillance Systems Inc., Verint Systems, and Salient Systems. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. Other strategies include new product developments and focus on continuous technology innovations.
