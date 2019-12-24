NEWS »»»
Global Medical Imaging Workstations Market By Modality (MRI, CT, Ultrasound, Mammography, Direct Digital Radiography, Digital X-Ray Computed Radiography, Others), Components (Visualization Software, Display Units, Display Controller Cards, CPUs, Others), Usage Mode (Thin Client, Thick Client), Application (Diagnostic Imaging, Clinical Review, Advanced Imaging, 3D Imaging, Others), Clinical Specialty Type (Oncology, Cardiology, General Imaging/Radiology, Obstetrics & Gynecology, Orthopedics, Liver, Neuro, Breast Health, Urology, Others), End-Users (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Ambulatory Centers, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) - Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026
Global medical imaging workstations market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 1773.14 million by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increased levels of innovative product variations being marketed by major manufacturers along with increased focus on advancing the solution offerings associated with the product.
This global medical imaging workstations market report identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the medical device industry with analysis on vendors, geographical regions, types, and applications. This medical imaging workstations market study estimates the market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors. This report proves to be an indispensable document for every market enthusiast, policymaker, investor, and player. This global medical imaging workstationsmarket research report is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis.
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global medical imaging workstations market are Accuray Incorporated; Alma IT Systems; Ampronix; CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION; Capsa Healthcare; Carestream Health; Carl Zeiss AG; FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation; GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY; Hologic, Inc.; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; Medicor Imaging; Pie Medical Imaging B.V.; NVIDIA Corporation; Siemens Healthcare GmbH; Cerner Corporation; Materialise; Modernsolid Industrial Co., Ltd; HP Development Company, L.P.; afcindustries.com; Chimaera GmbH; Metaltronica S.p.A.; PLANMED OY; PaxeraHealth and Ultraviol among others.
