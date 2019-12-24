Global Medical Imaging Workstations Market By Modality (MRI, CT, Ultrasound, Mammography, Direct Digital Radiography, Digital X-Ray Computed Radiography, Others), Components (Visualization Software, Display Units, Display Controller Cards, CPUs, Others), Usage Mode (Thin Client, Thick Client), Application (Diagnostic Imaging, Clinical Review, Advanced Imaging, 3D Imaging, Others), Clinical Specialty Type (Oncology, Cardiology, General Imaging/Radiology, Obstetrics & Gynecology, Orthopedics, Liver, Neuro, Breast Health, Urology, Others), End-Users (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Ambulatory Centers, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) - Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global medical imaging workstations market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 1773.14 million by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increased levels of innovative product variations being marketed by major manufacturers along with increased focus on advancing the solution offerings associated with the product.

This global medical imaging workstations market report identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the medical device industry with analysis on vendors, geographical regions, types, and applications. This medical imaging workstations market study estimates the market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors. This report proves to be an indispensable document for every market enthusiast, policymaker, investor, and player. This global medical imaging workstationsmarket research report is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global medical imaging workstations market are Accuray Incorporated; Alma IT Systems; Ampronix; CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION; Capsa Healthcare; Carestream Health; Carl Zeiss AG; FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation; GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY; Hologic, Inc.; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; Medicor Imaging; Pie Medical Imaging B.V.; NVIDIA Corporation; Siemens Healthcare GmbH; Cerner Corporation; Materialise; Modernsolid Industrial Co., Ltd; HP Development Company, L.P.; afcindustries.com; Chimaera GmbH; Metaltronica S.p.A.; PLANMED OY; PaxeraHealth and Ultraviol among others.

Segmentation: Global Medical Imaging Workstations Market

By Modality

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Computed Tomography (CT)

Ultrasound

Mammography

Direct Digital Radiography

Digital X-Ray Computed Radiography

Others

By Components

Visualization Software

Display Units

Display Controller Cards

Central Processing Units (CPUs)

Others

By Usage Mode

Thin Client

Thick Client

By Application

Diagnostic Imaging

Clinical Review

Advanced Imaging

3D Imaging

Others

By Clinical Specialty Type

Oncology

Cardiology

General Imaging/Radiology

Obstetrics and Gynecology

Orthopedics

Liver

Neuro

Breast Health

Urology

Others

By End-Users

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Ambulatory Centers

Others

ByGeography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Market Drivers

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and patient pool suffering from various disorders requiring imaging diagnostic procedures; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Increasing preference of consumers to utilize medical imaging workstations; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Formulation of various healthcare facilities is expected to positively affect the growth of the market

Growth in adoption of digital operations to improve operations and automate the medical imaging processes; this factor is expected to foster growth of the market

Market Restraints

Large financial costs associated with the product offerings is expected to act as a restraint to the growth of the market

Lack of technically knowledgeable professionals competent to handle these systems is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Table Of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Market Landscape

Part 04: Market Sizing

Part 05: Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges



