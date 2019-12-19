This report studies the global Soldering Robot market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Soldering Robot market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Soldering robot is a machine to finish Soldering. Soldering is a process in which two or more items (usually metal) are joined together by melting and putting a filler metal (solder) into the joint, the filler metal having a lower melting point than the adjoining metal. Soldering differs from welding in that soldering does not involve melting the work pieces. In brazing, the filler metal melts at a higher temperature, but the work piece metal does not melt. In the past, nearly all solders contained lead, but environmental and health concerns have increasingly dictated use of lead-free alloys for electronics and plumbing purposes.



The classification of Soldering Robot includes 4-axis Robot, 3-axis Robot, etc. The production proportion of 4-axis Robot in 2017 was about 62%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2013 to 2017 as the technology is mature. Soldering Robot is widely used in Consumer Electronics, Appliances Electronics, Automotive Electronics, etc. The most proportion of Soldering Robot is Consumer Electronics and consumer electronic is also the largest driver factor of soldering robot.



With the fast development of technology, China has been the largest supplier of Soldering Robot, with a production market share nearly 48.5% in 2017. Japan is the second largest supplier of Soldering Robot, and it has the largest production value market share as the higher price..



China is also the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 31.85% in 2017. Following China, other Asia regions like Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea and Taiwan are also the important consumption place.



The Soldering Robot market was valued at 100 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 150 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Soldering Robot.

The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Global Soldering Robot market providing information such as company profiles, product picture, and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis are also carried out. The Global Soldering Robot market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed.

By theproduct type, the market is primarily split into:

6-axis Robot

5-axis Robot

4-axis Robot

3-axis Robot

2-axis Robot

By theend users/application,this report covers the following segments:

Consumer Electronics

Appliances Electronics

Automotive Electronics

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Soldering Robot market size (value and volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of the Soldering Robot market by identifying its various sub-segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Soldering Robot manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in the next few years.

To analyze the Soldering Robot with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To protect the value and volume of Soldering Robot submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

