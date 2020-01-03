Global Industrial Internet of Things Market 2020 research report presents you an in-depth analysis of market size, share, growth, trends, cost structure, CAGR, statistical and comprehensive data of the global market.

Global "Industrial Internet of Things Market" 2020 research gives an overview of the industry with classifications, applications and industry chain structure. It also provides data for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. Report states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

The global Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) market was valued at USD 312.79 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 700.38 billion by 2023, witnessing a CAGR of 14.36% during the forecast period, 2018 to 2023. The scope of the study includes IoT spending by various industries on hardware, software, connectivity, and services.

Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) is a digital revolution, which is changing the way we live and work. Many companies have already started exploiting the opportunities it unfolds by extracting maximum value required for a big data approach. It is expected that the number of internet-connected devices will multiply to tens of billions in the near future. One reason for this growth is the combination of IIoT and big data analytics, which promises to further drive operational efficiencies, along with more innovation and, ultimately, new sources of revenue. The market for IIoT is set for tremendous growth in 2018 as more businesses realize its potential uses and the impact it can have on the global economy.

Data-driven companies are already using IoT generated data, feeding them into their existing analytical pipeline and improving operational management and efficiencies, as well as reducing costs. The major challenges in implementing a big data solution primarily dependent on IoT devices are the storage of the colossal amounts of data being produced, running of analytical queries from such huge amount of data stored using highly complex storage technologies, and to perform advanced data analysis involving data mining and machine learning technologies to gain insights.

Proliferation of Smart Devices and Sensors in Plants is Driving the Market

There has been an increase in the number of smart devices used in plants. These devices enable managers and supervisors to review the performance of machines and employees, irrespective of their locations. It helps them see all production and inventory information, quality data, specifications, and more. In addition, access to ERP information on the mobile device allows the manager to put the data into context. Any issue in production can be addressed with the coordination of sales and customer service. This helps in efficient customer service, right from the plant floor where the activities take place.

The advent of IoT analytics resulted in multiplying the number of data scientist openings in the corporate world. Fog computing, which supports emerging IoT applications that demand real-time/predictable latency, creates a platform that provides compute, storage, and networking services between end devices and cloud computing data centers. Enhanced data visualization techniques and analytical techniques are enabling companies to perform real-time data correlation and quickly react to irregularities in supply chain components. New algorithms and rapid increases in the power and data storage in cloud service computing enable the aggregation, correlation, and analysis of large and dynamic datasets; thus, providing new opportunities for extracting information.

Transportation Industry to Accelerate the Market Landscape

Long-term drivers of the growth of technologically advanced transportation infrastructure are linked to demographic and economic growth in developing economies. However, in developed economies, it is related to the up gradation and renewal of existing infrastructures, along with environmental and sustainability awareness. Despite the recent global economic downturn with slower growth and governments' mounting deficits, the market for Industrial Internet in the transportation industry remains positive, as investments in rail, road, and urban transport projects are poised to stay stable over the forecast period

Industrial fleet management services market is expected to experience significant traction during the forecast period. The value can be created by large amount of data available in the space and by outlining comprehensive information that can help the reduction of fuel cost to a significant extent. Considering the amount of vehicles on the road and the data coming out of those every single moment - the route, on the driver and the vehicle itself - Industrial Internet in this segment is expected to unlock huge potential during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is Expected to Dominate the Market

Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the largest share in the overall Industrial Internet of Things market. The huge market in this region is mainly due to the adoption of IoT across various industries, like manufacturing, healthcare, etc. There is a huge demand for IIoT in countries, like China, Japan, India, and South Korea, where this demand is attributed to the significant growth of the end users. The increased commercialization of the applications related to Internet of Things in these developing countries is booming the market for IIoT. Initiatives from the government sectors are leading to huge encouragement among consumers to adopt this technology. The growing population and disposable incomes of consumers in this region, coupled with urbanization and large-scale industrialization, are factors accelerating the growth of Industrial Internet of Things market in the APAC region.

Key Developments in the Market

November 2019 - Siemens AG collaborated with Software AG to strengthen its IoT operating system, MindSphere, across industries. With this collaboration, Siemens is expecting to drive expansion by creating extensive global ecosystem.

October 2019 - General Electric Company launched Brilliant Factories, a combination of software, hardware assets, and consultation services that enable upgrading of factories into IIoT powerhouses.

October 2019 - VMware and SAP collaborated to accelerate IoT adoption in enterprises. This collaboration will provide support for implementation and management of IoT use-cases across infrastructure, edge, cloud, devices, and application domains.

September 2019 - IBM collaborated with the Reliance Group (UNLIMIT) to provide Internet of Things solutions for certain industries, including automotive, utilities, industrial automation, and insurance.

Reasons to Purchase the Industrial Internet of Things Market Report:

- Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

- Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market.

- Study on the regions that are expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period.

- Identify the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major market players.

Major Points from Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Key Deliverables of the Study

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Market Definition

1.4 Key Findings of the Study

2. Research Approach and Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Factors Driving the Market

4.2.1 Proliferation of Smart Devices and Sensors in Plants is driving the Growth of the Market

4.2.2 Advent of Predictive Maintenance

4.3 Factors Restraining the Market

4.3.1 Lack of Standardization and Skilled Workforce

4.3.2 Data Privacy and Security Issues

4.4 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products or Services

4.4.5 Competitive Rivalry among Existing Competitors

4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis

5. Technology Snapshot

6. Global Industrial Internet of Things Segmentation

6.1 By Type

6.1.1 Hardware

6.1.2 Software

6.1.3 Services

6.2 By Industry Type

6.2.1 Transportation

6.2.2 Manufacturing

6.2.3 Oil and Gas

6.2.4 Utilities

6.2.5 Others

6.3 By Region

6.3.1 North America

6.3.2 Europe

6.3.3 Asia-Pacific

6.3.4 Latin America

6.3.5 Middle East and Africa

7. Competitive Landscape

8. Key Vendor Analysis

8.1 General Electric Company

8.2 ARM Holdings PLC

8.3 Broadcom Corporation

8.4 CGI Group Inc.

8.5 Freescale Semiconductor Inc.

8.6 GainSpan Corporation

8.7 PTC Inc.

8.8 Atmel Corporation

8.9 Axeda Corporation

8.10 Oracle Corporation

8.11 Real Time Innovations

8.12 Robert Bosch GmbH

8.13 Zebra Technologies Corporation

8.14 IBM Corporation

8.15 Omron Corporation

8.16 Datalogic Holding Inc.

8.17 Emerson Electric Co.

8.18 Honeywell Automation

8.19 Siemens

8.20 SAP SE

9. Investment Analysis

10. Future of the IIoT Market

