BASF

Ecolab

Kemira

Solenis

AkzoNobel

Baker Hughes

Lonza

DowDupont

Snf Floerger

Suez

Water treatment is any process that improves the quality of water to make it more acceptable for a specific end-use. The end use may be drinking, industrial water supply, irrigation, river flow maintenance, water recreation or many other uses, including being safely returned to the environment. Water treatment removes contaminants and undesirable components, or reduces their concentration so that the water becomes fit for its desired end-use.

For the chemical treatment of water a great variety of chemicals can be applied. Main types of chemicals are Coagulants and Flocculants, Corrosion Inhibitors, Scale Inhibitors, Biocides and Disinfectants, Chelating Agents, Anti-foaming Agents and PH Adjusters and Stabilizers.

The global Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Market Segment by Type covers:

Coagulants and Flocculants

Corrosion Inhibitors

Scale Inhibitors

Biocides and Disinfectants

Chelating Agents

Anti-foaming Agents

PH Adjusters and Stabilizers

Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Municipal

Power

Oil and Gas

Mining

Chemical

Food and Beverage

Pulp and Paper

Regional analysis covers:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Key questions answered in the report:

What will the marketgrowth rateof Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals market?

What are thekey factors drivingthe global Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals market?

Who are thekey manufacturersin Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals market space?

What are themarket opportunities, market risk and market overviewof the Industrial Water Treatment Chemicalsmarket?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals market?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals market?

What are the Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Industrial Water Treatment Chemicalsindustries?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applicationsof Industrial Water Treatment Chemicalsmarket?

What aresales, revenue, and price analysis by regionsof Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals industries?

The next part also sheds light on the gap between supply and consumption. Apart from the mentioned information,growth rateof Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals market in 2025is also explained.Additionally, type wise and application wise consumptiontables andfiguresof Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals marketare also given.

Table of Contents

Market Overview

1.1 Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Market Analysis by Regions

4 Global Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Market Competition, by Manufacturer

5 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

Continued…

